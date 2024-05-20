IPL 2024 Qualifier 1, KKR-SRH head-to-head, Ahmedabad weather, pitch report

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are the two teams, who have power hitters at the helm of affairs, will clash in Qualifier 1 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 on May 21 (Tuesday). Both KKR and SRH have made it to the playoffs after returning to the knockout stages after two seasons.
KKR vs SRH Playoffs predictions
Kolkata would take confidence from the fact that they went on to win the IPL title whenever, in 2012 and 2014, they entered the playoffs as one of the two teams on the IPL 2024 points table.
Kolkata have a good success rate in the playoffs as well, winning 62 per cent of matches.
Meanwhile, Sunrisers have a relatively weaker Playoff record as compared to KKR but will want to seize the top 2 opportunity and maximize the second chance if necessary.
KKR vs SRH Head to head in IPL history
In head-to-head battle, Kolkata have a clear advantage with 17 victories against Hyderabad's 9.
- Total matches played: 29
- Kolkata Knight Riders won: 17
- Sunrisers Hyderabad won: 9
- No result: 0
- Abandoned: 0
KKR vs SRH head-to-head at Narendra Modi Stadium
This is the first time both teams are playing against each other at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
KKR vs SRH head-to-head at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad
- Total matches played: 7
- Kolkata Knight Riders won: 4
- Sunrisers Hyderabad won: 3
- No result: 0
- Abandoned: 0
KKR vs SRH head-to-head in Kolkata
- Matches played: 10
- Kolkata Knight Riders won: 7
- Sunrisers Hyderabad won: 3
- Abandoned: 1
Kolkata vs Hyderabad head-to-head stats venue-wise
|KKR vs SRH head-to-head venue-wise
|Venues
|Matches played
|KKR won
|SRH won
|Arun Jaitley Stadium
|1
|-
|1
|Brabourne Stadium
|1
|-
|1
|Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium
|1
|-
|1
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium
|1
|1
|-
|Eden Gardens
|10
|7
|3
|M.Chinnaswamy Stadium
|1
|1
|-
|MA Chidambaram Stadium
|1
|1
|-
|Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium
|1
|1
|-
|Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium
|7
|4
|3
|Sheikh Zayed Stadium
|2
|2
|-
Narendra Modi Stadium key stats
|Narendra Modi Stadium IPL Stats
|Numbers
|Matches
|33
|Matches won batting first
|15
|Matches won batting second
|18
|Average first innings total
|167.76
|Runs per over
|8.62
|Runs per wicket
|28.21
|Highest total recorded
|233/3 by GT vs MI in 2023
|Lowest total recorded
|89/10 by GT vs DC in 2024
|IPL Record at Narendra Modi Stadium in Last 10 Matches
|Stats
|Numbers
|Matches
|10
|Matches won batting first
|4
|Matches won batting second
|6
|Average first innings score
|188.7
|Average first innings winning score
|195.55
|Average powerplay score
|57.6
|Average death-over score
|53
IPL 2024 key stats at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad
- Matches: 6
- Matches won batting first: 2
- Matches won batting second: 4
- Average first innings total: 175
- Average second innings total: 171
Narendra Modi Stadiun pitch report for KKR vs SRH match
The wicket at Narendra Modi Stadium is expected to be dual in the nature. However, batters can hit the ball on the up once the game progresses.
Ahmedabad weather forecast during KKR vs SRH IPL match
According weather forecast, there is no chance of rainfall in Ahmedabad on May 21. However, dew might play a role in the second innings due to high humidity.