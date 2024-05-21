IPL 2024 Qualifier 1: KKR vs SRH Playing 11, live toss time, streaming

In Qualier 1 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Kolkata Knight Riders will lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad today (May 21). While both teams have players who can hit long ball, it's time for Australian pacer Mitchell Starc to step up in front of his national team captain Pat Cummins, whose bowlers have been exceptional in the latter half of the tournamen.

KKR vs SRH match up: Abhishek vs Russell





ALSO READ: IPL 2024 Qualifier 1, KKR vs SRH: The battle of two six-hitting teams With Abhishek Sharma hitting sixes at will, KKR might use Andre Russell in the powerplay given the Indian uncapped batter has managed to score only 10 runs off 11 balls in IPL history. Russell has dimissed Abhishek twice in those 11 deliveries.

Coming to the team dynamics, Ramanullah Gurbaz is expected to be in KKR Playing 11 in absence of Englishman Phil Salt, who has been exceptional at the top of the batting order. Meanwhile SRH are expected to be field an unchanged from their previous match, with chances to bring a spinner depending upon the ground conditions at Narendra Modi Stadium.

IPL 2024: KKR vs SRH Playing 11 prediction

KKR Playing 11 probables: Rahamanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi/Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh , Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy.

[Impact substitute: Vaibhav Arora]

SRH Playing 11 probables: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Reddy, Rahul Tripathi, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Sanvir Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth.

[Impact substitute: T Natarajan]

Kolkata vs Hyderabad head-to-head

Total matches played: 26

Kolkata Knight Riders won: 17

Sunrisers Hyderabad won: 9

No result: 0

Abandoned: 0

Squads:

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Abdul Samad, Sanvir Singh, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Agarwal, Aiden Markram, Anmolpreet Singh, Upendra Yadav, Mayank Markande, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Marco Jansen, Akash Maharaj Singh.

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, Manish Pandey, Nitish Rana, Srikar Bharat, Sherfane Rutherford, Dushmantha Chameera, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Sakib Hussain, Suyash Sharma, Allah Ghazanfar, Chetan Sakariya

IPL 2024, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) live toss time, live Streaming telecast

Which teams will lock horns in today's match of the Indian Premier League 2024?

Kolkata Knight Riders will lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2024.

At what time will the KKR vs SRH live toss take place on Tuesday (May 21) in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2024?

In IPL 2024, KKR vs SRH live toss will take place at 7:00 PM IST today.

At what time will the KKR vs SRH live match start on May 21?

The Knight Riders vs Sunrisers live match will begin at 7:30 PM IST on May 21 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Which TV Channels will live telecast the KKR vs SRH IPL 2024 match in India?

Star Sports has the broadcasting rights for the Indian Premier League. The live commentary in English will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and with Hindi commentary on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. The Star Sports channel will provide live commentary in Bengali, Kannada, Telugu, and Tamil among others.

How to watch the live Streaming of the KKR vs SRH IPL 2024 match in India?

Jio Cinemas will live stream the KKR vs SRH IPL match in India for free.