CSK knocked out: MSD not to be part of IPL playoffs 2nd season in a row

MS Dhoni and co. sit at the bottom of the table with just 4 points from their 10 games so far and officially became the first team in IPL 2025 to be knocked out of the playoff race mathematically.

Press Trust of IndiaShashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2025 | 11:52 PM IST
The Chennai Super Kings have failed to qualify for the IPL playoffs for a second year in a row as they fail to win their do-or-die clash against the Punjab Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on May 30.    MS Dhoni and co. sit at the bottom of the table with just 4 points from their 10 games so far and officially became the first team in IPL 2025 to be knocked out of the playoff race mathematically. Punjab Kings won the match by chasing down 191 in the last over of their innings courtesy of a captain's knock by Shreyas Iyer.  His 72 runs made sure that Punjab didn't slip in their pursuit for the playoffs this season and jumped up to the 2nd spot on the night in the IPL points table.  Disappointing season for CSK again  A season where the powerplay is proving to be crucial for teams in order to rack up the points, CSK failed to make the most of their starts with the bat in their matches this year.  CSK's powerplay woes in IPL 2025  Worst run-rate - 7.9  Fewest sixes - 6  Worst balls/boundary - 5.1      
CSK final positions in IPL from 2008-2025
Year Matches Won Lost NR Group Stage Final Result
2008 16 9 7 0 3/8 Runners-up
2009 15 8 6 1 2/8 Semi-finalists
2010 16 9 7 0 3/8 Champions
2011 16 11 5 0 2/10 Champions
2012 19 10 8 1 4/9 Runners-up
2013 18 12 6 0 2/9 Runners-up
2014 16 10 6 0 3/8 Playoffs
2015 17 10 7 0 1/8 Runners-up
2016 Suspended Suspended
2017 Suspended Suspended
2018 16 11 5 0 2/8 Champions
2019 17 10 7 0 2/8 Runners-up
2020 14 6 8 0 7/8 League stage
2021 16 11 5 0 2/8 Champions
2022 14 4 10 0 9/10 League stage
2023 16 10 5 1 2/10 Champions
2024 14 7 7 0 5/10 League stage
2025 10 2 8 0 TBD TBD
   
First Published: Apr 30 2025 | 11:42 PM IST

