CSK knocked out: MSD not to be part of IPL playoffs 2nd season in a row

CSK final positions in IPL from 2008-2025 Year Matches Won Lost NR Group Stage Final Result 2008 16 9 7 0 3/8 Runners-up 2009 15 8 6 1 2/8 Semi-finalists 2010 16 9 7 0 3/8 Champions 2011 16 11 5 0 2/10 Champions 2012 19 10 8 1 4/9 Runners-up 2013 18 12 6 0 2/9 Runners-up 2014 16 10 6 0 3/8 Playoffs 2015 17 10 7 0 1/8 Runners-up 2016 – – – – Suspended Suspended 2017 – – – – Suspended Suspended 2018 16 11 5 0 2/8 Champions 2019 17 10 7 0 2/8 Runners-up 2020 14 6 8 0 7/8 League stage 2021 16 11 5 0 2/8 Champions 2022 14 4 10 0 9/10 League stage 2023 16 10 5 1 2/10 Champions 2024 14 7 7 0 5/10 League stage 2025 10 2 8 0 TBD TBD

The Chennai Super Kings have failed to qualify for the IPL playoffs for a second year in a row as they fail to win their do-or-die clash against the Punjab Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on May 30.MS Dhoni and co. sit at the bottom of the table with just 4 points from their 10 games so far and officially became the first team in IPL 2025 to be knocked out of the playoff race mathematically. Punjab Kings won the match by chasing down 191 in the last over of their innings courtesy of a captain's knock by Shreyas Iyer.His 72 runs made sure that Punjab didn't slip in their pursuit for the playoffs this season and jumped up to the 2nd spot on the night in the IPL points table.A season where the powerplay is proving to be crucial for teams in order to rack up the points, CSK failed to make the most of their starts with the bat in their matches this year.Worst run-rate - 7.9Fewest sixes - 6Worst balls/boundary - 5.1