How Delhi Police ensures security of 20,000 fans at Arun Jaitley Stadium?

In a bid to ensure foolproof security during IPL matches at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium, the Delhi Police have introduced facial recognition systems (FRS) to monitor and identify potential troublemakers. This move comes amid increased security concerns, especially following a threatening email warning of a bomb at the stadium and the ongoing India-Pakistan tensions that have elevated the risk of untoward incidents. Delhi Police increase security measures for IPL matches

To tighten surveillance, two specially equipped FRS buses have been deployed at the stadium's two busiest access points—Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and Jawaharlal Nehru Marg. These locations witness heavy footfall during match days, making them strategic for screening entrants. Each bus is outfitted with two high-resolution cameras linked to FRS technology that scans faces in real time and cross-references them with criminal databases, including records from the National Crime Records Bureau and Delhi Police.

Inside each bus, four officers manage operations. Two are dedicated to monitoring the FRS feed and flagging suspicious individuals, while the other two handle on-the-spot questioning and verification, especially for those with known criminal backgrounds. To ensure the system's readiness, police regularly test it by sending in undercover officers as decoys.

Leading the operation is DCP (Central) M. Harsha Vardhan, who has formed special teams under SHO Rajeev Kumar Vats of Indraprastha police station to oversee the arrangements. These efforts are part of a broader strategy that includes deploying plainclothes officers outside the venue to crack down on ticket scalping.

During recent matches, several offenders have been caught. On April 28, a Jharkhand native was arrested with 10 illegally sold tickets. A day earlier, during the Delhi Capitals vs. Royal Challengers Bengaluru game, two more individuals were apprehended with seven tickets. Additionally, police busted two betting operations, arresting six people and seizing more than ₹20 lakh in cash.

These robust measures underline Delhi Police’s commitment to maintaining public safety and preserving the integrity of one of India’s most celebrated sporting events. Delhi given 3 matches after resumption of IPL 2025 With the importance of security pretty evident in the country especially after tensions with Pakistan, Delhi were allocated 3 IPL games post resumption which is a big responsibility for the authorities. The matches on 18, 20 and 25th June will have strict security arrangements from Delhi Police.