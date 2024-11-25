Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

CSK full squad for IPL 2025: Players' list and their salary after auction

Check CSK's full players' list, players' salary, most costliest player, list of retained players ahead of IPL 2025 here

Anish Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 25 2024 | 8:04 PM IST
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have built a formidable squad for IPL 2025, combining their retained core of experienced campaigners with exciting new acquisitions from the mega auction. The team’s strategy focused on blending all-rounders, specialist bowlers, and power-packed batters to create a well-rounded unit. 
 
CSK's key buys in IPL 2025 auction 
CSK’s biggest auction buy was Afghan spinner Noor Ahmad, acquired for Rs 10 crore. Known for his ability to trouble batters with his left-arm wrist spin, Noor will add a fresh dimension to CSK's bowling attack. The return of veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin for Rs 9.75 crore is another highlight, bringing leadership and experience to the side.
 
New Zealand’s reliable batter Devon Conway was secured for Rs 6.25 crore, providing stability at the top of the order. Indian left-arm pacer Syed Khaleel Ahmed, bought for Rs 4.80 crore, strengthens CSK's pace attack, while all-rounder Rachin Ravindra, acquired for Rs 4 crore, adds depth to the team with his dual skills.
 
Uncapped players also featured prominently in CSK’s strategy, with Anshul Kamboj and Gurjapneet Singh being bought for Rs 3.40 crore and Rs 2.20 crore, respectively. Both players bring fresh energy and talent to the squad.

CSK complete squad for IPL 2025
Sr. No. Player Base Price Winning Bid Capped/Uncapped
1 Noor Ahmad Rs 2,00,00,000 Rs 10,00,00,000 Capped
2 Ravichandran Ashwin Rs 2,00,00,000 Rs 9,75,00,000 Capped
3 Devon Conway Rs 2,00,00,000 Rs 6,25,00,000 Capped
4 Syed Khaleel Ahmed Rs 2,00,00,000 Rs 4,80,00,000 Capped
5 Rachin Ravindra Rs 1,50,00,000 Rs 4,00,00,000 Capped
6 Anshul Kamboj Rs 30,00,000 Rs 3,40,00,000 Uncapped
7 Rahul Tripathi Rs 75,00,000 Rs 3,40,00,000 Capped
8 Sam Curran Rs 2,00,00,000 Rs 2,40,00,000 Capped
9 Gurjapneet Singh Rs 30,00,000 Rs 2,20,00,000 Uncapped
10 Deepak Hooda Rs 75,00,000 Rs 1,70,00,000 Capped
11 Vijay Shankar Rs 30,00,000 Rs 1,20,00,000 Uncapped
12 Mukesh Choudhary Rs 30,00,000 Rs 30,00,000 Uncapped
13 Shaik Rasheed Rs 30,00,000 Rs 30,00,000 Uncapped
 
CSK team outlook for IPL 2025 
CSK’s squad boasts an enviable mix of experience and youth, with the retained core providing leadership and stability while auction buys fill critical gaps in the team. With spinners like Noor Ahmad and Ravichandran Ashwin, pacers like Khaleel Ahmed, and all-rounders such as Sam Curran and Rachin Ravindra, CSK has depth in all departments.
 
Retained Players for CSK
  CSK retained five key players before the auction, led by captain MS Dhoni, who continues to be the heart of the franchise. The retained core includes explosive batter Ruturaj Gaikwad (Rs 18 crore), star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (Rs 18 crore), pacer Matheesha Pathirana (Rs 13 crore), and all-rounder Shivam Dube (Rs 12 crore).
 
CSK’s retained players for IPL 2025
Category Player Name IPL Salary (Rs )
Retention 1 Ruturaj Gaikwad Rs 18 crore
Retention 2 Matheesha Pathirana Rs 13 crore
Retention 3 Shivam Dube Rs 12 crore
Retention 4 Ravindra Jadeja Rs 18 crore
Retention 5 MS Dhoni Rs 4 crore
 
First Published: Nov 25 2024 | 7:57 PM IST

