CSK full squad for IPL 2025: Players' list and their salary after auction

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have built a formidable squad for IPL 2025, combining their retained core of experienced campaigners with exciting new acquisitions from the mega auction. The team’s strategy focused on blending all-rounders, specialist bowlers, and power-packed batters to create a well-rounded unit.
CSK's key buys in IPL 2025 auction
CSK’s biggest auction buy was Afghan spinner Noor Ahmad, acquired for Rs 10 crore. Known for his ability to trouble batters with his left-arm wrist spin, Noor will add a fresh dimension to CSK's bowling attack. The return of veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin for Rs 9.75 crore is another highlight, bringing leadership and experience to the side.
New Zealand’s reliable batter Devon Conway was secured for Rs 6.25 crore, providing stability at the top of the order. Indian left-arm pacer Syed Khaleel Ahmed, bought for Rs 4.80 crore, strengthens CSK's pace attack, while all-rounder Rachin Ravindra, acquired for Rs 4 crore, adds depth to the team with his dual skills.
Uncapped players also featured prominently in CSK’s strategy, with Anshul Kamboj and Gurjapneet Singh being bought for Rs 3.40 crore and Rs 2.20 crore, respectively. Both players bring fresh energy and talent to the squad.
|CSK complete squad for IPL 2025
|Sr. No.
|Player
|Base Price
|Winning Bid
|Capped/Uncapped
|1
|Noor Ahmad
|Rs 2,00,00,000
|Rs 10,00,00,000
|Capped
|2
|Ravichandran Ashwin
|Rs 2,00,00,000
|Rs 9,75,00,000
|Capped
|3
|Devon Conway
|Rs 2,00,00,000
|Rs 6,25,00,000
|Capped
|4
|Syed Khaleel Ahmed
|Rs 2,00,00,000
|Rs 4,80,00,000
|Capped
|5
|Rachin Ravindra
|Rs 1,50,00,000
|Rs 4,00,00,000
|Capped
|6
|Anshul Kamboj
|Rs 30,00,000
|Rs 3,40,00,000
|Uncapped
|7
|Rahul Tripathi
|Rs 75,00,000
|Rs 3,40,00,000
|Capped
|8
|Sam Curran
|Rs 2,00,00,000
|Rs 2,40,00,000
|Capped
|9
|Gurjapneet Singh
|Rs 30,00,000
|Rs 2,20,00,000
|Uncapped
|10
|Deepak Hooda
|Rs 75,00,000
|Rs 1,70,00,000
|Capped
|11
|Vijay Shankar
|Rs 30,00,000
|Rs 1,20,00,000
|Uncapped
|12
|Mukesh Choudhary
|Rs 30,00,000
|Rs 30,00,000
|Uncapped
|13
|Shaik Rasheed
|Rs 30,00,000
|Rs 30,00,000
|Uncapped
CSK team outlook for IPL 2025
CSK’s squad boasts an enviable mix of experience and youth, with the retained core providing leadership and stability while auction buys fill critical gaps in the team. With spinners like Noor Ahmad and Ravichandran Ashwin, pacers like Khaleel Ahmed, and all-rounders such as Sam Curran and Rachin Ravindra, CSK has depth in all departments.
Retained Players for CSK
CSK retained five key players before the auction, led by captain MS Dhoni, who continues to be the heart of the franchise. The retained core includes explosive batter Ruturaj Gaikwad (Rs 18 crore), star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (Rs 18 crore), pacer Matheesha Pathirana (Rs 13 crore), and all-rounder Shivam Dube (Rs 12 crore).
|CSK’s retained players for IPL 2025
|Category
|Player Name
|IPL Salary (Rs )
|Retention 1
|Ruturaj Gaikwad
|Rs 18 crore
|Retention 2
|Matheesha Pathirana
|Rs 13 crore
|Retention 3
|Shivam Dube
|Rs 12 crore
|Retention 4
|Ravindra Jadeja
|Rs 18 crore
|Retention 5
|MS Dhoni
|Rs 4 crore