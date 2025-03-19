Mayank to Bumrah: Complete list of injured players and their replacements

The 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) is just around the corner, and many teams are awaiting updates on their key players. While Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are awaiting confirmation on pace sensation Mayank Yadav's fitness, Mumbai Indians (MI) are fretting over the availability of Jasprit Bumrah.

As the cricketing world gears up for another exhilarating chapter of T20 brilliance, the battlefield has already seen its first casualties—not on the field, but off it.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025 opening ceremony: Not 1, but 13! BCCI's special plans for fans In a dramatic turn of events, a slew of key players have withdrawn from the tournament despite BCCI rule in place of banning the player, leaving franchises scrambling for last-minute reinforcements. Be it injuries or personal choices, their absence will cast a shadow over the league.

Here’s a look at the notable stars who won’t be taking the field in IPL 2025—and the warriors chosen to replace them.

Player name: Jasprit Bumrah

India lynchpin Jasprit Bumrah has been out of action since suffering a back spasm during the India vs Australia Test in Sydney earlier this year. The 31-year-old pacer missed the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, which India won, and there is still no clarity on his fitness.

Although various media reports suggest that India's pace spearhead might strengthen Mumbai Indians' bowling arsenal by mid-April, his absence throughout IPL 2025 cannot be ruled out, given India's tour of England immediately after the conclusion of the showpiece event, which ends on May 25.

Replacement: Ye to be named Jasprit Bumrah bowling stats in IPL Year Mat Balls Runs WKTS BBM Ave Econ SR 4W 5W Career 133 3053 3714 165 5/10 22.51 7.3 18.5 2 2 2024 13 311 336 20 5/21 16.8 6.48 15.55 0 1 2022 14 320 383 15 5/10 25.53 7.18 21.33 0 1 2021 14 330 410 21 3/36 19.52 7.45 15.71 0 0 2020 15 360 404 27 4/14 14.96 6.73 13.33 2 0 2019 16 370 409 19 3/20 21.52 6.63 19.47 0 0 2018 14 324 372 17 3/15 21.88 6.88 19.05 0 0 2017 16 356 439 20 3/7 21.95 7.39 17.8 0 0 2016 14 312 406 15 3/13 27.06 7.8 20.8 0 0 2015 4 90 184 3 1/38 61.33 12.26 30 0 0 2014 11 238 301 5 2/22 60.2 7.58 47.6 0 0 2013 2 42 70 3 3/32 23.33 10 14 0 0

Player name: Mayank Yadav

IPL team: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)

Role: Fast bowler

India's fastest bowler, Mayank Yadav, was the talk of the town in IPL 2024 and earned a national call-up on the back of his performances. However, the 22-year-old has struggled with fitness, primarily due to the extreme pace at which he bowls, leading to frequent injuries.

ALSO READ: When is IPL starting? Check everything you need to know about IPL 2025 here Currently, he is under the watchful eyes of experts at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. In a positive development for new Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain Rishabh Pant and fans, Mayank recently shared an Instagram story showing himself bowling in the nets at the NCA. It is expected that he might be available after the mid-season. However, LSG mentor Zaheer Khan previously clarified that Mayank would only play in the IPL if he is 150 per cent fit, not just 100 per cent.

Notably, Shardul Thakur and Shivam Mavi have been seen bowling in LSG's nets. One of them could be a potential replacement for Mayank if he fails to recover in time.

Replacement: Not named yet.

Mayank IPL stats

Mayank Yadav bowling stats in IPL Year Mat Balls Runs WKTS BBM Ave Econ SR 4W 5W Career 4 73 85 7 3/14 12.14 6.99 10.43 0 0 2024 4 73 85 7 3/14 12.14 6.99 10.43 0 0

Player name: Umran Malik

IPL 2025 team: Kolkata Knight Riders

Role: Fast bowler

A nightmare for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)—just a week before the tournament, their fiery pacer Umran Malik was struck by injury, ruling him out of IPL 2025. Acquired for Rs 75 lakh, Malik’s express pace was expected to be a key weapon in KKR’s arsenal.

But in the face of adversity, KKR has turned to Chetan Sakariya, a left-arm seamer with a knack for swinging the new ball. Can he rise to the occasion and seize his moment under the floodlights? Time will tell.

Replacement: Chetan Sakariya.

Umrah Malik bowling stats in IPL Year Mat Balls Runs WKTS BBM Ave Econ SR 4W 5W Career 26 493 772 29 5/25 26.62 9.4 17 1 1 2024 1 6 15 0 0/15 - 15 - 0 0 2023 8 120 217 5 2/32 43.4 10.85 24 0 0 2022 14 295 444 22 5/25 20.18 9.03 13.41 1 1 2021 3 72 96 2 1/21 48 8 36 0 0 Chetan Sakariya bowling stats in IPL Year Mat Balls Runs WKTS BBM Ave Econ SR 4W 5W Career 19 426 599 20 3/31 29.95 8.44 21.3 0 0 2023 2 48 89 3 2/53 29.67 11.13 16 0 0 2022 3 66 84 3 2/23 28 7.64 22 0 0 2021 14 312 426 14 3/31 30.42 8.19 22.28 0 0

Player name: Harry Brook

IPL team: Delhi Capitals

Role: Batter

England’s stylish middle-order batter, Harry Brook, made a bold call—opting out of IPL 2025 to focus on his international commitments. But in doing so, he walked straight into the league’s ironclad regulations. The IPL Governing Council’s two-year ban rule has now cast him out until 2027, a price paid for prioritising national duty over franchise cricket.

Brook, who fetched Rs 6.25 crore from Delhi Capitals, had already skipped IPL 2024. Now, the Capitals find themselves in a tight spot, forced to scout for a replacement who can fill the void left by this explosive batter.

Replacement: Yet to be named. Harry Brook cricketing Career stats Format M Inn Runs BF HS Avg SR NO 4s 6s 50 100 200 Test 24 40 2281 2581 317 58.49 88.38 1 246 37 10 8 1 ODI 26 26 816 810 110 34 100.75 2 79 28 5 1 0 T20 44 37 798 546 81 28.5 146.16 9 65 34 4 0 0 IPL 11 11 190 154 100 21.11 123.38 2 23 4 0 1 0

Player name: Brydon Carse

IPL 2025 team: Sunrisers Hyderabad

Role: All rounder

The Sunrisers Hyderabad camp was hit hard when England’s Brydon Carse was ruled out due to a toe injury sustained during England’s ICC Champions Trophy 2025 clash against Australia. Bought for Rs 1 crore at last year’s auction, Carse’s all-round abilities were expected to bolster SRH’s firepower.

However, SRH wasted no time and swiftly roped in South African all-rounder Wiaan Mulder for Rs. 75 lakh, hoping he can step in and deliver under pressure.

Replacement: Wiaan Mulder.

Player name: Lizaad Williams

IPL 2025 team: Mumbai Indians

Role: Fast Bowler

Another setback struck the IPL when Mumbai Indians’ South African quick Lizaad Williams was ruled out due to injury. Williams, who was snapped up for Rs 75 lakh, had been gearing up to unleash his raw pace, but medical concerns have put his IPL dreams on hold.

Enter Corbin Bosch, a talented pacer who previously served as a net bowler for Rajasthan Royals. Now, with Mumbai’s blue and gold jersey on his back, Bosch has the chance to prove his mettle on the grandest stage of them all.

Replacement: Corbin Bosch.

Player name: Allah Ghazanfar

IPL team: Mumbai Indians

Role: Fast bowler

A promising young Afghan spinner, Allah Ghazanfar, saw his IPL aspirations dashed even before they began. An untimely injury ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy has ruled him out of the season, a major blow for the Mumbai, who secured his services for a massive Rs 4.80 crore.

But the show must go on. Stepping in is none other than Mujeeb Ur Rahman, a seasoned campaigner with IPL experience, who arrives for Rs 2 crore. Having previously represented Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Hyderabad , Mujeeb’s cunning off-spin and mystery deliveries might just be the X-factor Mumbai needs.

Replacement: Mujeeb Ur Rahman. Mujeeb Ur Rahman bowling stats in IPL Year Mat Balls Runs WKTS BBM Ave Econ SR 4W 5W Career 19 434 592 19 3/27 31.16 8.18 22.84 0 0 2021 1 24 29 2 2/29 14.5 7.25 12 0 0 2020 2 48 83 0 0/39 - 10.37 - 0 0 2019 5 114 191 3 2/31 63.66 10.05 38 0 0 2018 11 248 289 14 3/27 20.64 6.99 17.71 0 0 Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

