Highest successful run chases at Kolkata's Eden Gardens in IPL history

Eden Gardens, Kolkata Knight Riders’ home ground, has witnessed some thrilling run-chases in the history of the Indian Premier League.

There's something about Eden Gardens that makes it an ideal ground for chasing high totals. The pitch often remains flat, offering perfect conditions for batsmen to get comfortable and accumulate runs.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025 live streaming: Where to watch KKR vs SRH cricket match live? As the new season is underway, let's reflect on some of the most remarkable run-chases at Eden Gardens, where more records could be shattered.

Highest Run-Chase at Eden Gardens in IPL History