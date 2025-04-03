IPL 2025: KKR vs SRH head-to-head record, key toss stats in Kolkata
The last time these two sides met was in the IPL 2024 final where KKR emerged victorious by 8 wickets against SRH. Pat Cummins and co. would be looking for revenge on the night.Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will aim to bounce back when they face Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) after a heavy defeat to Mumbai Indians at Wankhede. KKR’s batting was dismantled by MI debutant Ashwani Kumar, whose exceptional bowling performance of 4/24 earned him the Player of the Match award. Mumbai Indians cruised to an eight-wicket victory, wrapping up the match with 7.1 overs to spare. With their confidence shaken, KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane will be looking to lead his team to their second win of the season in the upcoming encounter against SRH.
Last season, KKR and SRH faced each other three times, with KKR emerging victorious in all encounters, including the group stage, the first Qualifier, and the final. The two teams will now meet again at the iconic Eden Gardens on April 3 at 7:30 PM IST.
SRH, too, are looking to recover from a tough loss in their last match. The 2016 IPL champions were defeated by Delhi Capitals, led by Axar Patel. Mitchell Starc was the standout performer for DC, claiming 5/35, as they secured a seven-wicket win over SRH.
KKR vs SRH head-to-head:
Out of four encounters between RCB and GT in the IPL, only once has the Gujarat-based franchise secured a win, while on every other occasion, RCB has emerged victorious.
Overall
Total matches played: 28
KKR won: 19
SRH won: 9
N/R: 0
Eden Gardens, Kolkata – Key toss stats
| KKR vs SRH toss stats
| Statistic
| Value
| Percentage
| Matches Played
| 94
| -
| Matches Won Batting First
| 38
| 40.43%
| Matches Won Batting Second
| 56
| 59.57%
| Matches Won Winning Toss
| 50
| 53.19%
| Matches Won Losing Toss
| 44
| 46.81%
| Matches with No Result
| 0
| 0.00%
KKR vs SRH Head-to-Head stats
| KKR vs SRH Head to Head
| Stadium
| Matches Played
| KKR Won
| SRH won
| Arun Jaitley Stadium
| 1
| -
| 1
| Brabourne Stadium
| 1
| -
| 1
| Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA
| 1
| -
| 1
| Dubai International Cricket Stadium
| 1
| 1
| -
| Eden Gardens
| 10
| 7
| 3
| M.Chinnaswamy Stadium
| 1
| 1
| -
| MA Chidambaram Stadium
| 2
| 2
| -
| Maharashtra Cricket Association
| 1
| 1
| -
| Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium
| 7
| 4
| 3
| Sardar Patel (Gujarat) Stadium
| 1
| 1
| -
| Sheikh Zayed Stadium
| 2
| 2
|
What happened the last time these two sides met in IPL 2024?
The last time these two sides met was in the IPL 2024 final where KKR emerged victorious by 8 wickets against SRH. Pat Cummins and co. would be looking for revenge on the night.