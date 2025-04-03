IPL 2025: KKR vs SRH head-to-head record, key toss stats in Kolkata

Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will aim to bounce back when they face Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) after a heavy defeat to Mumbai Indians at Wankhede. KKR’s batting was dismantled by MI debutant Ashwani Kumar, whose exceptional bowling performance of 4/24 earned him the Player of the Match award. Mumbai Indians cruised to an eight-wicket victory, wrapping up the match with 7.1 overs to spare. With their confidence shaken, KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane will be looking to lead his team to their second win of the season in the upcoming encounter against SRH.

Last season, KKR and SRH faced each other three times, with KKR emerging victorious in all encounters, including the group stage, the first Qualifier, and the final. The two teams will now meet again at the iconic Eden Gardens on April 3 at 7:30 PM IST.

SRH, too, are looking to recover from a tough loss in their last match. The 2016 IPL champions were defeated by Delhi Capitals, led by Axar Patel. Mitchell Starc was the standout performer for DC, claiming 5/35, as they secured a seven-wicket win over SRH.

KKR vs SRH head-to-head:

Overall

Total matches played: 28

KKR won: 19

SRH won: 9

N/R: 0

Eden Gardens, Kolkata – Key toss stats

KKR vs SRH toss stats Statistic Value Percentage Matches Played 94 - Matches Won Batting First 38 40.43% Matches Won Batting Second 56 59.57% Matches Won Winning Toss 50 53.19% Matches Won Losing Toss 44 46.81% Matches with No Result 0 0.00%

KKR vs SRH Head-to-Head stats

KKR vs SRH Head to Head Stadium Matches Played KKR Won SRH won Arun Jaitley Stadium 1 - 1 Brabourne Stadium 1 - 1 Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA 1 - 1 Dubai International Cricket Stadium 1 1 - Eden Gardens 10 7 3 M.Chinnaswamy Stadium 1 1 - MA Chidambaram Stadium 2 2 - Maharashtra Cricket Association 1 1 - Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium 7 4 3 Sardar Patel (Gujarat) Stadium 1 1 - Sheikh Zayed Stadium 2 2

What happened the last time these two sides met in IPL 2024?

The last time these two sides met was in the IPL 2024 final where KKR emerged victorious by 8 wickets against SRH. Pat Cummins and co. would be looking for revenge on the night.