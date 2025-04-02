IPL 2025: KKR vs SRH playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will square off in the 15th match of IPL 2025 on Thursday, April 3, at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Both teams are coming off defeats in their recent away encounters—KKR lost to Mumbai Indians (MI), while SRH was beaten by Delhi Capitals (DC). As a result, SRH is positioned in 8th place, while KKR is currently at the bottom in 10th.

In their last match, DC easily chased down a target of 164, securing a 7-wicket victory. Despite the loss, SRH's young talent, Aniket Verma, shone with a blistering 74 off 41 balls. However, Mitchell Starc's devastating five-wicket haul left SRH with a low total of 163. DC’s chase was powered by solid contributions from Faf du Plessis, Abhishek Porel, and Tristan Stubbs.

Meanwhile, in Mumbai, the five-time champions MI dominated KKR in a one-sided contest. Ashwani Kumar starred with the ball, taking 4 wickets for 24 runs, helping dismiss KKR for just 116 runs. MI comfortably chased the target in just 15.2 overs, securing an eight-wicket win, which left KKR languishing at the bottom of the points table.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: Sanjiv Goenka-Rishabh Pant involved in animated chat again The upcoming match promises to be an exciting affair, with both teams eager to bounce back from their losses. Eden Gardens is expected to witness a thrilling contest, with top-order batters like Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Sunil Narine, and Quinton de Kock all set to showcase their skills. The match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

IPL 2025: KKR vs SRH playing 11

Also Read

Kolkata Knight Riders Playing 11 (probable): Sunil Narine, Quinton de Kock(wk), Ajinkya Rahane©, Venkatesh Iyer, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Spencer Johnson, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Manish Pandey

Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing 11 (probable): Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(wk), Aniket Verma, Abhinav Manohar, Pat Cummins©, Zeeshan Ansari, Harshal Patel, Mohammad Shami, Wiaan Mulder

KKR vs SRH head-to-head in Indian Premier League

Total matches played: 28

KKR won: 19

SRH won: 9

No result: 0

Squads of both teams

KKR squad: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Rinku Singh, Quinton de Kock, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rovman Powell, Manish Pandey, Luvnith Sisodia, Venkatesh Iyer, Anukul Roy, Moeen Ali, Ramandeep Singh, Andre Russell, Anrich Nortje, Vaibhav Arora, Mayank Markande, Spencer Johnson, Harshit Rana, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakaravarthy, Chetan Sakariya

SRH squad: Ishan Kishan, Atharva Taide, Abhinav Manohar, Aniket Verma, Sachin Baby, Heinrich Klaasen, Travis Head, Harshal Patel, Kamindu Mendis, Wiaan Mulder, Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins, Mohammad Shami, Rahul Chahar, Adam Zampa, Simarjeet Singh, Zeeshan Ansari, Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga

IPL 2025 match on April 3: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad live toss, KKR vs SRH telecast and Kolkata vs Hyderabad live streaming details

Which teams will clash on April 3 (Thursday) in IPL 2025?

Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad will clash in IPL 2025 on April 3 (Thursday).

What is the venue of the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2025 match?

Kolkata’s Eden Gardens will host the IPL 2025 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 3.

When will the live toss for the KKR vs SRH take place?

The live toss for the KKR vs SRH cricket match will take place at 7:00 PM IST on April 3.

Which TV channels will live telecast the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2025 match?

The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network’s Star Sports 1 HD/SD with English commentary.

How to watch the live streaming of today’s KKR vs SRH IPL 2025 match in India?

The Jio Hotstar app and website will provide the live streaming of the KKR vs SRH match.