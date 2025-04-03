IPL 2025: Kagiso Rabada leaves Gujarat Titans camp due to personal reasons

Fast bowler Kagiso Rabada has left the Gujarat Titans (GT) squad and returned to South Africa due to personal reasons. GT issued a statement confirming his departure, noting that he left to address an "important personal matter," without specifying when he would return.

Rabada featured in GT's first two IPL 2025 matches, picking up figures of 1 for 41 in the loss to Punjab Kings and 1 for 42 in the win over Mumbai Indians. However, he was absent from the team's third match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, with his absence attributed to personal matters.

In his place, GT brought in all-rounder Arshad Khan, who took the wicket of Virat Kohli during the match. GT fielded only three overseas players in that match—Jos Buttler, Rashid Khan, and Sherfane Rutherford (as the Impact Player)—and still managed to secure an eight-wicket victory with 13 balls remaining.

GT's remaining overseas options include New Zealand all-rounder Glenn Phillips and South African pacer Gerald Coetzee, both of whom have yet to feature and may not be fully match-fit. Currently, GT is fourth on the points table with two wins and one loss. Their next match is against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 6, followed by a home game against Rajasthan Royals on April 9.