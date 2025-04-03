IPL 2025: KKR vs SRH playing 11, players' stats, batter vs bowler match-ups

Match number 15 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match will feature last season's finalists. The defending champions, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), will face off against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Thursday evening, April 3, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. KKR, after a disappointing performance in their previous match, find themselves at the bottom of the points table.

On the other hand, SRH have suffered two consecutive losses. This upcoming game is crucial for both teams, as one will finally end their losing streak and earn two important points in the competition.

Ajinkya Rahane's captaincy record in IPL 2025

Matches: 2

Wins: 1

Losses: 1

Tied: 0

Win percentage: 50

Pat Cummins' captaincy record in IPL 2025

Total matches: 16

Matches won: 9

Matches lost: 7

N/R: 0

Win percentage: 56.25

KKR playing 11 vs SRH

In a repeat of last year's final, KKR would be looking to get another win in the league, especially in front of their home fans. Rahane and co. would likely be going for the same eleven with Narine also returning for the side in the last game.

In a repeat of last year's final, KKR would be looking to get another win in the league, especially in front of their home fans. Rahane and co. would likely be going for the same eleven with Narine also returning for the side in the last game.

KKR playing 11 and impact subs: Sunil Narine, Quinton de Kock (wk), Ajinkya Rahane (c), Rinku Singh,Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh , Spencer Johnson, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Kolkata Knight Riders Playing 11: Sunil Narine, Quinton de Kock (wk), Ajinkya Rahane (c), Rinku Singh,Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh , Spencer Johnson, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy

KKR squad for IPL 2025: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Rinku Singh, Quinton de Kock, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rovman Powell, Manish Pandey, Luvnith Sisodia, Venkatesh Iyer, Anukul Roy, Moeen Ali, Ramandeep Singh, Andre Russell, Anrich Nortje, Vaibhav Arora, Mayank Markande, Spencer Johnson, Harshit Rana, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakaravarthy, Chetan Sakariya

SRH playing 11 vs KKR

With 2 consecutive losses in the league, Cummins and co. would be looking at their line-up and thinking whether or not to tweak something in the upcoming match against the defending champions. Their batting line-up hasn't been at their best recently and they would probably be going with the same eleven hoping that the poor form is shrugged of as soon as possible.

SRH playing 11 (probable):

Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing 11: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins (c), Abhinav Manohar, Zeeshan Ansari, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Shami