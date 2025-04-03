IPL 2025 KKR vs SRH: Kolkata pitch report, Eden Gardens key stats
Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders and last season's runners-up Sunrisers Hyderabad are both in a slump, having suffered two losses in their last three games. The two teams will be eager to bounce back and reignite their campaigns when they face off in Kolkata on Thursday.
KKR's captain, Ajinkya Rahane, had initially downplayed concerns about his team after a heavy loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their season opener, stating that there was "no need to panic."
However, with two defeats in three matches — a far cry from the team’s stellar performance in IPL 2024, where they lost only three games across both home and away legs — the mood within the KKR camp is now more subdued.
Eden Gardens, Kolkata: Pitch report for KKR vs SRH IPL 2025
The pitch for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) match is expected to be batting-friendly, with a temperature of 28°C and few clouds in the sky. The surface is well-suited for pace bowlers, offering them an opportunity to exploit any swing early on. The average first innings score at this venue is 207, indicating a high-scoring game. With favorable conditions for batting, both teams will likely look to put up big totals. Bowlers will need to adapt quickly to the conditions, making it an exciting contest between bat and ball.
Eden Gardens, Kolkata: IPL T20 stats
| KKR vs SRH toss stats
| Statistic
| Value
| Percentage
| Matches Played
| 94
| -
| Matches Won Batting First
| 38
| 40.43%
| Matches Won Batting Second
| 56
| 59.57%
| Matches Won Winning Toss
| 50
| 53.19%
| Matches Won Losing Toss
| 44
| 46.81%
| Matches with No Result
| 0
| 0.00%
Recent match at Eden Gardens
Other key stats for Eden Gardens, Kolkata
The most recent match at the Eden Gardens was the IPL 2025 opener between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru which went in the favour of the visitors who registered a 7-wicket win on the night. Virat Kohli starred with the bat as he guided his to victory with his unbeaten 59-run knock on the night.
| Eden Gardens key stats
| Category
| Record
| Total Matches
| 94
| Batting 1st Won
| 38 (40.43%)
| Batting 2nd Won
| 56 (59.57%)
| Highest Total
| 262/2 by Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders in 2024
| Lowest Total
| 49 all out by Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders in 2017
| Highest Run-chase
| 262/2 in 18.4 overs by Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders in 2024
| Lowest Total Defended
| 131 All Out by Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2017
| Average 1st Innings Score
| 166
| Highest Individual Score
| Rajat Patidar (RCB) – 112* from 54 balls vs LSG in 2022
| Most Runs
| Gautam Gambhir (KKR & DC) – 1407 runs in 47 innings
| Total Sixes
| 1197 sixes
| Most Sixes
| Andre Russell (KKR & DC) – 83 sixes in 37 innings
| Total Fours
| 2706 fours
| Most Fours
| Gautam Gambhir (KKR & DC) – 165 fours in 55 innings
| Total Fifties
| 138 fifties
| Most Fifties
| Gautam Gambhir (KKR & DC) – 11 fifties
| Total Hundreds
| 9 hundreds
| Most Hundreds
| Jonny Bairstow (PBKS), Sunil Narine (KKR), Jos Buttler (RR), Virat Kohli (RCB), Rajat Patidar (RCB), Rohit Sharma (MI), Chris Gayle (RCB), Mahela Jayawardene (PBKS) & Harry Brook (SRH) – 1 hundred each
| Best Bowling Figures
| Sunil Narine (KKR) – 5 for 15 vs PBKS in 2012
| Most Wickets
| Sunil Narine (KKR) – 71 wickets in 59 innings