IPL 2025 KKR vs SRH: Kolkata pitch report, Eden Gardens key stats

Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders and last season's runners-up Sunrisers Hyderabad are both in a slump, having suffered two losses in their last three games. The two teams will be eager to bounce back and reignite their campaigns when they face off in Kolkata on Thursday.

KKR's captain, Ajinkya Rahane, had initially downplayed concerns about his team after a heavy loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their season opener, stating that there was "no need to panic."

However, with two defeats in three matches — a far cry from the team’s stellar performance in IPL 2024, where they lost only three games across both home and away legs — the mood within the KKR camp is now more subdued.

Eden Gardens, Kolkata: Pitch report for KKR vs SRH IPL 2025

The pitch for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) match is expected to be batting-friendly, with a temperature of 28°C and few clouds in the sky. The surface is well-suited for pace bowlers, offering them an opportunity to exploit any swing early on. The average first innings score at this venue is 207, indicating a high-scoring game. With favorable conditions for batting, both teams will likely look to put up big totals. Bowlers will need to adapt quickly to the conditions, making it an exciting contest between bat and ball.

Eden Gardens, Kolkata: IPL T20 stats

KKR vs SRH toss stats Statistic Value Percentage Matches Played 94 - Matches Won Batting First 38 40.43% Matches Won Batting Second 56 59.57% Matches Won Winning Toss 50 53.19% Matches Won Losing Toss 44 46.81% Matches with No Result 0 0.00%

Recent match at Eden Gardens

The most recent match at the Eden Gardens was the IPL 2025 opener between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru which went in the favour of the visitors who registered a 7-wicket win on the night. Virat Kohli starred with the bat as he guided his to victory with his unbeaten 59-run knock on the night.