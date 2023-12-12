Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2024 auction - Head to Coetzee: All you need to know about 333 players

IPL 2024 auction - Head to Coetzee: All you need to know about 333 players

The IPL Governing Council handed the franchise a list of 1166, and after all the franchises gave their wish-list, it was pruned to 333. Out of them, 214 are Indians and 119 are overseas among others

IPL auction. Photo: Sportzpics for IPL
BS Web Team New Delhi

6 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2023 | 10:45 AM IST
Ahead of the IPL 2024 players' auction on December 19 in Dubai, IPL Governing Council released the list of 333 players who would go under the hammer. Travis Head, who smashed a match-winning century in the World Cup final, along with Harry Brook, placed in the first set of batters. Meanwhile, South African all-rounder Gerald Coetzee, Rachin Ravindra, Pat Cummins, and Wanindu Hasaranga have been placed in the second set. 

Meanwhile, pacers Harshal Patel and Shardul Thakur, along with veteran pacer Umesh Yadav, are the three Indian capped players who are in the highest base price bracket of Rs 2 crore, with 333 players vying for 77 slots during the Indian Premier League auction (IPL 2024 auction).

Harshal, during an auction two years back, had gone for Rs 10.75 crore after a stellar IPL season that also saw him get into the national team.

The IPL Governing Council handed the franchise a list of 1166, and after all the franchises gave their wish-list, it was pruned to 333. Out of them, 214 are Indians and 119 are overseas and two from associate nations.

The ten franchises can collectively spend up to Rs 262.95 crore.

Among the 77 slots available, 30 are earmarked for overseas players, and Australians will once again be in demand, although likes of World Cup-winning skipper Pat Cummins, final hero Travis Head, keeper Jos Inglis, star pacer Mitchell Starc are all in Rs 2 crore category.

Someone, on whom all eyes will be trained is New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra, who has a modest base price of Rs 50 lakh.

Among the South African players, who could attract attention are pacer Gerald Coetzee and batter Rassie van der Dussen.

Someone who can evoke a lot of interest will be unknown keeper-batter from England Tom-Kohler Cadmore, who has a base price of Rs 40 lakh and has been known for his big-hitting prowess across the leagues.

There is Wanindu Hasaranga at a base price of Rs 1.5 crore, back in the auction pool along with teammate and find of the World Cup, Dilshan Madushanka, who can attract some handsome bids.

The usual suspects like Shivam Mavi, Kartik Tyagi, the ever-injured Kamlesh Nagarkoti, all young pacers, who believe in plying their trade from IPL to IPL, are priced between Rs 20 to Rs 30 lakh.

IPL 2024 auction date and time

IPL 2024 players' auction is scheduled to take place on December 19. The mini auction is likely to start after 3 PM IST on Tuesday.

IPL 2024 auction live telecast

Star Sports will live telecast IPL 2024 auction on Television on December 19.

IPL 2024 auction live streaming

Jio Cinemas will live stream IPK 2024 auction on mobile, app and website on December 19.

First Published: Dec 12 2023 | 10:45 AM IST

Next Story