IPL 2024 Final: Raina wants Sunrisers to back their batting-first approach

The former CSK cricketer added the SRH skipper knows how to keep the dressing room running

IPL 2018: Chennai Super Kings' Suresh Raina plays a shot against Rajasthan Royals during an IPL T20 cricket match in Jaipur. Photo: PTI
Chennai Super Kings' Suresh Raina plays a shot against Rajasthan Royals during an IPL T20 cricket match in Jaipur. Photo: PTI
ANI Cricket
2 min read Last Updated : May 26 2024 | 4:41 PM IST
Former India cricketer Suresh Raina said Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) should back their batting-first approach in the upcoming final match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Sunday.

Speaking to JioCinema, Raina said that Pat Cummins' presence in the SRH squad will be a key point since the Sunrisers skipper has already won the ODI World Cup recently.

The former CSK cricketer added the SRH skipper knows how to keep the dressing room running.

"Sunrisers should back their batting first approach and put runs on the board, but the eight overs of spin will be crucial. With KKR having won an IPL in Chennai, the pressure will be different. The key point for SRH is Pat Cummins who has already won the World Cup, he knows how to keep the dressing room running. You follow the process, you are switched on for the finals, the players know their roles, and everything will be organized," Raina said.

KKR finished the league stage on the top of the points table with nine wins, three losses and two no results, giving them 20 points. They earned a direct spot in the final by defeating SRH in the qualifier one. SRH got a second shot at the title in qualifier two against Rajasthan Royals (RR) and they made the most of it by defeating the 'Men in Pink' by 36 runs.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (Wk), Abdul Samad, Pat Cummins (C), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Jaydev Unadkat, Shahbaz Ahmed, Umran Malik, Sanvir Singh, Glenn Phillips, Mayank Markande, Mayank Agarwal, Washington Sundar, Anmolpreet Singh, Upendra Yadav, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Marco Jansen, Akash Maharaj Singh.

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (Wk), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (C), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Anukul Roy, Manish Pandey, Nitish Rana, Srikar Bharat, Sherfane Rutherford, Dushmantha Chameera, Chetan Sakariya, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Sakib Hussain, Suyash Sharma, Allah Ghazanfar.

First Published: May 26 2024 | 4:41 PM IST

