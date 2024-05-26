IPL 2024 closing ceremony time, performers, live streaming and telecast

2 min read Last Updated : May 26 2024 | 4:09 PM IST





The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 is coming to an end with the final between the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. It was at this very stadium that the inaugural match of the tournament was played between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

Ahead of the first match, an opening ceremony was held where the likes of Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff and AR Rahman performed. In the last match also, American rock band Imagine Dragons is set to delight the crowd at Chennai.





Can you ? They are ready to light up the night!



From 'Believer' to 'Bones', get ready to feel 'Natural' as we face the 'Thunder' at the



Tune into Cricket Live… "Virat the GOAT, he's the God of all fans" - Dan ReynoldsCan you ? They are ready to light up the night!From 'Believer' to 'Bones', get ready to feel 'Natural' as we face the 'Thunder' at the #IPL finale with @Imaginedragons Tune into Cricket Live… pic.twitter.com/pne0Yey3dK May 22, 2024

However, IPL on its official social media handles has not made any announcement about the official closing ceremony.

IPL 2024 Closing Ceremony timing and broadcast details

When will the IPL 2024 Closing Cremeony begin?

The IPL 2024 Closing Ceremony will begin at 6 PM IST on Sunday, May 26.

Who will perform at the IPL 2024 Closing Ceremony?

Dan Reynolds will lead the Imagine Dragons during the IPL 2024 Closing Ceremony.

Where can people watch the IPL 2024 Closing Ceremony?

People can watch the live telecast of the IPL 2024 Closing Ceremony on Star Sports.

Where can the IPL 2024 Closing Ceremony be live-streamed?

The IPL 2024 Closing Ceremony can be live-streamed on the JioCinema app.