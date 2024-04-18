Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

IPL 2024 points table: CSK, LSG, MI rankings; orange, purple cap holders

Rajasthan Royals continues to top the IPL 2024 team rankings. Virat Kohli is holding the orange cap; Yuzvendra Chahal having the purple cap. Check IPL 2024 leaderboard here

IPL 2024 key stats

IPL 2024 key stats: Jasprit Bumrah takes back the purple cap from Yuzvendra Chahal after a superb opening spell against Punjab Kings

Anish Kumar New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2024 | 10:29 PM IST
Rajasthan Royals (RR) are at the top of the IPL 2024 points table with six wins in seven matches. Rajasthan are followed by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), who are at the second spot with four wins in six matches. Chennai Super Kings, who have four wins in six games could move to the second spot if they manage to beat Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

KKR, CSK and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have eight points but Kolkata are above them due to their superior net run rate. 
What if Mumbai Indians (MI) wins today's match?
Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians are languished at the 8th and 9th spot. Mumbai could move to seventh spot if they manage to win today's match. Hardik Pandya's side will jump to sixth spot if they register a big win against Punjab.

Tap here to check MI vs PBKS live score and match updates here

Meanwhile, Punjab Kings have a chance to sixth spot if they register a big win against MI.
 
IPL Points Table 2024
Rank Teams Mat W L NR(No Result) Points NRR
1 Rajasthan Royals 7 6 1 0 12 0.677
2 Kolkata Knight Riders 6 4 2 0 8 1.399
3 Chennai Super Kings 6 4 2 0 8 0.726
4 Sunrisers Hyderabad 6 4 2 0 8 0.502
5 Lucknow Super Giants 6 3 3 0 6 0.038
6 Delhi Capitals 7 3 4 0 6 -0.074
7 Gujarat Titans 7 3 4 0 6 -0.637
8 Punjab Kings 6 2 4 0 4 -1.303
9 Mumbai Indians 6 2 4 0 4 -0.975
10 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 7 1 6 0 2 -1.185
IPL 2024: Top five highest run-scorers

RCB's Virat Kohli is having the orange cap. He is followed by Rajasthan's Riyan Parag and former Mumbai captain Rohit Sharma.
 
Top six highest run-getters in Indian Premier League 2024
POS Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Avg BF SR 100 50 4s 6s
1 Virat Kohli (RCB) 7 7 2 361 113* 72.7 245 147.34 1 2 35 14
2 Riyan Parag (RR) 7 7 2 314 84* 63.60 197 161.42 0 3 22 20
3 Rohit Sharma (MI) 7 7 1 297 105* 49.50 181 164.08 1 0 30 18
4 Sunil Narine (KKR) 6 6 0 276 109 46 147 187.75 1 1 26 20
5 Sanju Samson (RR) 7 7 2 276 82* 55.20 178 155.29 0 3 27 11
6 Shubman Gill (GT) 7 7 1 263 89* 43.23 174 151.14 0 2 21 9


 
IPL 2024: Top five highest wicket-takers

Jasprit Bumrah takes back the purple cap from Yuzvendra Chahal after a superb opening spell against Punjab Kings
 
Top five highest-wicket takers in Indian Premier League 2024
POS Player Mat Inns Ov Runs Wkts BBI Avg Econ SR 4w 5w
1 Jasprit Bumrah (MI) 7 7 26 155 12 21/5 12.91 5.96 13 0 1
2 Yuzvendra Chahal (RR) 7 7 26 217 12 11/3 18.08 8.34 13 0 0
3 Gerald Coetzee 7 7 24.3 249 11 34/4 22.63 10.16 13.36 1 0
4 Khaleel Ahmed (DC) 7 7 28 229 10 21/2 22.90 8.17 16.8 0 0
5 Mustafizur Rahman (CSK) 5 5 20 183 10 29/4 18.3 9.15 12 1 0
6 Pat Cummins (SRH) 6 6 22.5 168 9 22/3 18.66 7.35 15.22 0 0


Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : Indian Premier League Chennai Super Kings Mumbai Indians Sunrisers Hyderabad Royal Challengers Bangalore Rajasthan Royals Gujarat Titans Delhi Capitals Lucknow Super Giants Kolkata Knight Riders Punjab Kings

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 18 2024 | 10:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEVodafone Idea FPO OpensPSEB 10th Result 2024 OutGoogle Lays-offIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon