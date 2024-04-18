IPL 2024 points table: CSK, LSG, MI rankings; orange, purple cap holders

Rajasthan Royals (RR) are at the top of the IPL 2024 points table with six wins in seven matches. Rajasthan are followed by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), who are at the second spot with four wins in six matches. Chennai Super Kings, who have four wins in six games could move to the second spot if they manage to beat Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).
KKR, CSK and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have eight points but Kolkata are above them due to their superior net run rate.
What if Mumbai Indians (MI) wins today's match?
Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians are languished at the 8th and 9th spot. Mumbai could move to seventh spot if they manage to win today's match. Hardik Pandya's side will jump to sixth spot if they register a big win against Punjab.
Tap here to check MI vs PBKS live score and match updates here
Meanwhile, Punjab Kings have a chance to sixth spot if they register a big win against MI.
Tap here to check MI vs PBKS live score and match updates here
Meanwhile, Punjab Kings have a chance to sixth spot if they register a big win against MI.
|IPL Points Table 2024
|Rank
|Teams
|Mat
|W
|L
|NR(No Result)
|Points
|NRR
|1
|Rajasthan Royals
|7
|6
|1
|0
|12
|0.677
|2
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|6
|4
|2
|0
|8
|1.399
|3
|Chennai Super Kings
|6
|4
|2
|0
|8
|0.726
|4
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|6
|4
|2
|0
|8
|0.502
|5
|Lucknow Super Giants
|6
|3
|3
|0
|6
|0.038
|6
|Delhi Capitals
|7
|3
|4
|0
|6
|-0.074
|7
|Gujarat Titans
|7
|3
|4
|0
|6
|-0.637
|8
|Punjab Kings
|6
|2
|4
|0
|4
|-1.303
|9
|Mumbai Indians
|6
|2
|4
|0
|4
|-0.975
|10
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|7
|1
|6
|0
|2
|-1.185
IPL 2024: Top five highest run-scorers
RCB's Virat Kohli is having the orange cap. He is followed by Rajasthan's Riyan Parag and former Mumbai captain Rohit Sharma.
RCB's Virat Kohli is having the orange cap. He is followed by Rajasthan's Riyan Parag and former Mumbai captain Rohit Sharma.
|Top six highest run-getters in Indian Premier League 2024
|POS
|Player
|Mat
|Inns
|NO
|Runs
|HS
|Avg
|BF
|SR
|100
|50
|4s
|6s
|1
|Virat Kohli (RCB)
|7
|7
|2
|361
|113*
|72.7
|245
|147.34
|1
|2
|35
|14
|2
|Riyan Parag (RR)
|7
|7
|2
|314
|84*
|63.60
|197
|161.42
|0
|3
|22
|20
|3
|Rohit Sharma (MI)
|7
|7
|1
|297
|105*
|49.50
|181
|164.08
|1
|0
|30
|18
|4
|Sunil Narine (KKR)
|6
|6
|0
|276
|109
|46
|147
|187.75
|1
|1
|26
|20
|5
|Sanju Samson (RR)
|7
|7
|2
|276
|82*
|55.20
|178
|155.29
|0
|3
|27
|11
|6
|Shubman Gill (GT)
|7
|7
|1
|263
|89*
|43.23
|174
|151.14
|0
|2
|21
|9
IPL 2024: Top five highest wicket-takers
Jasprit Bumrah takes back the purple cap from Yuzvendra Chahal after a superb opening spell against Punjab Kings
|Top five highest-wicket takers in Indian Premier League 2024
|POS
|Player
|Mat
|Inns
|Ov
|Runs
|Wkts
|BBI
|Avg
|Econ
|SR
|4w
|5w
|1
|Jasprit Bumrah (MI)
|7
|7
|26
|155
|12
|21/5
|12.91
|5.96
|13
|0
|1
|2
|Yuzvendra Chahal (RR)
|7
|7
|26
|217
|12
|11/3
|18.08
|8.34
|13
|0
|0
|3
|Gerald Coetzee
|7
|7
|24.3
|249
|11
|34/4
|22.63
|10.16
|13.36
|1
|0
|4
|Khaleel Ahmed (DC)
|7
|7
|28
|229
|10
|21/2
|22.90
|8.17
|16.8
|0
|0
|5
|Mustafizur Rahman (CSK)
|5
|5
|20
|183
|10
|29/4
|18.3
|9.15
|12
|1
|0
|6
|Pat Cummins (SRH)
|6
|6
|22.5
|168
|9
|22/3
|18.66
|7.35
|15.22
|0
|0