IPL 2024: DC vs SRH head-to-head, Kotla pitch report, weather forecast





Delhi Capitals (DC) will be looking to build on their recent win when Rishabh Pant's side host Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Arun Jaitley Stadium (formerly known as Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium) in New Delhi on April 20 (Saturday). After playing two home games in Vishakhapatnam, Delhi would expect a happy homecoming.

However, DC failed to leverage any home advantage in IPL 2023, managing to win only two games out of seven. Historically, their batters have struggled in slow home conditions, while their bowlers have been under attack given the short boundary dimensions. But the pitch conditions at Kotla have changed significantly in the past year as it was observed during the ODI World Cup and Women's Premier League (WPL 2024).

DC vs SRH Head to head in IPL history

In the head-to-head battle, Hyderabad have a slight advantage as they have won 12 out of 23 matches. However, DC have an excellent recent head-to-head record against SRH in last five matches, winning four out of them since 2021.

Total matches played: 23

23 Sunrisers Hyderabad won: 13

13 Delhi Capitals won: 11

11 No result: 1

1 Abandoned: 0

DC vs SRH head-to-head at Arun Jaitley Stadium

Total matches played: 6

6 Sunrisers Hyderabad won: 5

5 Delhi Capitals won: 1

1 No result: 0

0 Abandoned: 0

DC vs SRH head-to-head in Hyderabad

Matches played: 6

Sunrisers Hyderabad won: 3

Delhi Capitals won: 3

DC vs SRH venue-wise head-to-head

Delhi vs Hyderabad venue-wise head-to-head At Venues Matches played DC won SRH won Arun Jaitley Stadium 6 1 5 Brabourne Stadium 1 1 - Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium 2 2 - Dubai International Cricket Stadium 3 1 2 MA Chidambaram Stadium 1 1 - Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium 6 3 3 Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium 2 1 1 Sheikh Zayed Stadium 2 1 1

Arun Jaitley Stadium key stats

Arun Jaitley Stadium Stats Matches 84 Matches won batting first 37 Matches won batting second 46 Average first innings total 165 Runs per over 8.33 Runs per wicket 27.18 Highest total recorded 231/4 by DC vs PBKS in 2011 Lowest total recorded 83/10 by DC vs CSK in 2013

IPL Record at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Last 10 Matches Matches 10 Matches won batting first 6 Matches won batting second 4 Average first innings score 184 Average first innings winning score 202 Average powerplay score 53 Average death-over score 51

Delhi pitch report for DC vs SRH match

Historically, Kotla wicket has been known for its slow and low nature, with batters struggling to score. However, the pitch conditions of changed significantly since the ODI World Cup in 2023. While in some instances, the Arun Jaitley Stadium wicket did become sluggish but on most occasions, it was true for batters as the ball came onto the bat. Despite that, the dry Delhi weather might make it hard for the team batting second to chase the target.

Delhi weather forecast during DC vs SRH IPL match

According to accuweather.com, there is no chance of rainfall in Delhi on April 20. However, extreme heat conditions might be unsettling for the players at the start of the match. The weather is expected to be good for a game of cricket post 8 PM IST given there is a prediction of only 22 per cent humidity.



The Delhites were surprised by a light drizzle on the eve of the DC vs SRH match.