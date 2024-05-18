Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2024: Rohit Sharma agress he didn't live up to the standards

The five-time IPL-winning skipper endured a wretched form in the second half of the season, struggling to cross even a score of 20 in six matches for Mumbai Indians

Mumbai: Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma addresses a press conference in Mumbai, Thursday, May 2, 2024. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : May 18 2024 | 4:57 PM IST
India skipper Rohit Sharma acknowledged that he could not match the expected batting standards in the ongoing IPL but instead of indulging in over-thinking, his endeavour was to stay in the right zone and keep working on his flaws.

The five-time IPL winning skipper endured a wretched form in the second-half of the season, struggling to cross even a score of 20 in six matches for Mumbai Indians.

"As a batter, I know I didn't live up to the standard. But, after playing for all these years, I know that if I overthink, I won't play well," Rohit said on JioCinema Match Centre Live.

He returned to form with a 38-ball 68 in their last match against Lucknow Super Giants but MI ended up on the losing side and finished the season at the bottom of the table.

"All I try is to stay in a good mindset, in the right zone, keep practicing, and improve on all the flaws in my game. That's all I kept doing.

"Our season didn't go according to plan. We blame ourselves for this because we made too many mistakes during the season. We lost many games that we should have won, but that's the nature of the IPL. You get a few chances and when those chances come, you must grab them."

'70 per cent of T20 WC players had clarity'

The Indian skipper said they knew what their the T20 World Cup-squad would be like and 70 per cent of the players had clarity about their roles going into the IPL.

"We thought a lot about the team we ultimately selected for the World Cup. The spinners, seamers, batters, and keepers, we knew before the IPL who we would take to the World Cup.

"The IPL performances for everyone can be up and down, so we didn't focus too much on that. We needed to see the performances of certain players, but it was important for us to give everyone the clarity they needed.

"Everyone going into the IPL needed clarity of whether they would participate in the team and what their role would be so they could practice and play accordingly. All of these indicators we had shared with 70% of the team before the IPL."

India begin their T20 World Cup campaign against Ireland in New York on June 5.

First Published: May 18 2024 | 3:49 PM IST

