IPL 2024: Punjab Kings full schedule, match timings, SWOT analysis

Lack of proven allrounders could be a disadvantage. Sam Curran and Chris Woakes are the only two established names but putting them in the XI will be tough.

Punjab Kings SWOT analysis, schedule, squad for IPL 2024
Anish Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 22 2024 | 8:31 PM IST
Punjab Kings have been forever underachievers in the Indian Premier League. Shikhar Dhawan's side will give another shot at proving their worth in the tournament. Sanjay Bangar, who triggered a turnaround for the franchise in 2014, is back as the head of cricket development.

Here's Punjab Kings SWOT analysis:
 

Strength: The presence of established international T20 stars like Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Kagiso Rabada and Arshdeep Singh lends balance to skipper Shikhar Dhawan's team. Dhawan himself has been one of the most consistent players in IPL history.

Weakness - Insufficient number of all-rounders

Lack of proven allrounders could be a disadvantage. Sam Curran and Chris Woakes are the only two established names but putting them in the XI will be tough.

PBKS full schedule
 
Date Match Venue Time (IST)
March 23 PBKS vs DC Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Cricket Stadium, Mohali 15:30
March 25 RCB vs PBKS M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru 19:30
March 30 LSG vs PBKS Ekana Sports City, Lucknow 19:30
April 4 GT vs PBKS Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 19:30

Opportunity

The newly-appointed vice-captain Jitesh Sharma could push for a spot in India's impressive over the last two seasons but this season could determine his maturity and consistency.

Threat

Arshdeep Singh's wicket-taking ability with the new ball combined with his expertise in the death overs could tilt a lot of matches PBKS' way.

Punjab Kings full squad

Player Nationality Role Price
Liam Livingstone Overseas All-Rounder ₹11,50,00,000
Kagiso Rabada Overseas Bowler ₹9,25,00,000
Shikhar Dhawan Indian Batsman ₹8,25,00,000
Jonny Bairstow Overseas Wicket Keeper ₹6,75,00,000
Rahul Chahar Indian Bowler ₹5,25,00,000
Harpreet Brar Indian All-Rounder ₹3,80,00,000
Nathan Ellis Overseas Bowler ₹75,00,000
Prabhsimran Singh Indian Wicket Keeper ₹60,00,000
Rishi Dhawan Indian All-Rounder ₹55,00,000
Jitesh Sharma Indian Wicket Keeper ₹20,00,000
Atharva Taide Indian All-Rounder ₹20,00,000
Sam Curran Overseas All-Rounder ₹18,50,00,000
Sikandar Raza Overseas All-Rounder ₹50,00,000
Harpreet Bhatia Indian Batter ₹40,00,000
Shivam Singh Indian All-Rounder ₹20,00,000
Vidwath Kaverappa Indian Bowler ₹20,00,000
Harshal Patel Indian All-Rounder ₹11,75,00,000
Rilee Rossouw Overseas Batter ₹8,00,00,000
Chris Woakes Overseas All-Rounder ₹4,20,00,000
Tanay Thyagarajann Indian All-Rounder ₹20,00,000
Vishwanath Pratap Singh Indian All-Rounder ₹20,00,000
Ashutosh Sharma Indian All-Rounder ₹20,00,000
Shashank Singh Indian Batter ₹20,00,000
Prince Choudhary Indian Bowler ₹20,00,000

First Published: Mar 22 2024 | 8:31 PM IST

