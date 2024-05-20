IPL 2024 Qualifier 1, KKR-SRH head-to-head, Ahmedabad weather, pitch report

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are the two teams, who have power hitters at the helm of affairs, will clash in Qualifier 1 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 on May 21 (Tuesday). Both KKR and SRH have made it to the playoffs after returning to the knockout stages after two seasons.

KKR vs SRH Playoffs predictions

Kolkata would take confidence from the fact that they went on to win the IPL title whenever, in 2012 and 2014, they entered the playoffs as one of the two teams on the IPL 2024 points table.

Kolkata have a good success rate in the playoffs as well, winning 62 per cent of matches.

Meanwhile, Sunrisers have a relatively weaker Playoff record as compared to KKR but will want to seize the top 2 opportunity and maximize the second chance if necessary.

KKR vs SRH Head to head in IPL history

In head-to-head battle, Kolkata have a clear advantage with 17 victories against Hyderabad's 9.

Total matches played: 29

Kolkata Knight Riders won: 17

Sunrisers Hyderabad won: 9

No result: 0

Abandoned: 0

KKR vs SRH head-to-head at Narendra Modi Stadium

This is the first time both teams are playing against each other at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

KKR vs SRH head-to-head at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad

Total matches played: 7

Kolkata Knight Riders won: 4

Sunrisers Hyderabad won: 3

No result: 0

Abandoned: 0

KKR vs SRH head-to-head in Kolkata

Matches played: 10

Kolkata Knight Riders won: 7

Sunrisers Hyderabad won: 3

Abandoned: 1

Kolkata vs Hyderabad head-to-head stats venue-wise

KKR vs SRH head-to-head venue-wise Venues Matches played KKR won SRH won Arun Jaitley Stadium 1 - 1 Brabourne Stadium 1 - 1 Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium 1 - 1 Dubai International Cricket Stadium 1 1 - Eden Gardens 10 7 3 M.Chinnaswamy Stadium 1 1 - MA Chidambaram Stadium 1 1 - Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium 1 1 - Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium 7 4 3 Sheikh Zayed Stadium 2 2 -

Narendra Modi Stadium key stats

Narendra Modi Stadium IPL Stats Numbers Matches 33 Matches won batting first 15 Matches won batting second 18 Average first innings total 167.76 Runs per over 8.62 Runs per wicket 28.21 Highest total recorded 233/3 by GT vs MI in 2023 Lowest total recorded 89/10 by GT vs DC in 2024

IPL Record at Narendra Modi Stadium in Last 10 Matches Stats Numbers Matches 10 Matches won batting first 4 Matches won batting second 6 Average first innings score 188.7 Average first innings winning score 195.55 Average powerplay score 57.6 Average death-over score 53

IPL 2024 key stats at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad

Matches: 6

Matches won batting first: 2

Matches won batting second: 4

Average first innings total: 175

Average second innings total: 171

Narendra Modi Stadiun pitch report for KKR vs SRH match

The wicket at Narendra Modi Stadium is expected to be dual in the nature. However, batters can hit the ball on the up once the game progresses.

Ahmedabad weather forecast during KKR vs SRH IPL match

According weather forecast, there is no chance of rainfall in Ahmedabad on May 21. However, dew might play a role in the second innings due to high humidity.