IPL 2024 Qualifier 1, KKR vs SRH: The battle of two six-hitting teams

The Qualifier 1 between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) could see the ball reaching the stands quite frequently given the two sides have batters who can hit sixes at will.
Particularly, Hyderabad have led the six-hitting charts in IPL 2024, having the likes of uncapped player Abhishek Sharma, Australia's dynamic batter Travis Head and South African Heinrich Klaasen.
In the powerplay this season, Sunrisers batters have hit 55 sixes compared to KKR's 39.
|IPL 2024: Sixes per Match in POWERPLAY
|Team
|Total 6s
|6s Per Match
|SRH
|55
|4.2
|DC
|46
|3.3
|KKR
|39
|3.3
|RCB
|40
|2.8
|MI
|35
|2.7
|LSG
|24
|1.8
|PBKS
|21
|1.5
|GT
|16
|1.3
|CSK
|18
|1.3
|RR
|17
|1.3
Sunrisers batters' power-hitting skill is as such that they have sent the ball over the boundary line most 63 times at a rate of 4.8 sixes per match in the middle overs.
During the same period, Kolkata batters have hit 48 sixes at the rate of 4.0.
|IPL 2024: Sixes per Match in MIDDLE OVERS
|Team
|Total 6s
|6s Per Match
|SRH
|63
|4.8
|RCB
|64
|4.7
|MI
|58
|4.1
|KKR
|48
|4
|MI
|48
|3.7
|RR
|47
|3.7
|DC
|50
|3.6
|CSK
|41
|2.9
|LSG
|38
|2.9
|GT
|28
|2.3
Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have hit most 53 sixes in the death overs.
In this period, SRH are at the second spot, hitting 42 sixes at a rate of 3.5 while KKR at the 4th place with 38 sixes, smashing 3.2 sixes per match.
|IPL 2024: Sixes per Match in death overs
|Team
|Total 6s
|6s Per Match
|RCB
|53
|4.1
|SRH
|42
|3.5
|CSK
|48
|3.4
|KKR
|38
|3.2
|DC
|39
|3
|MI
|39
|3
|RR
|38
|2.9
|PBKS
|41
|2.9
|LSG
|26
|2
|GT
|24
|2
How Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head's record in powerplay?
Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head have been revelation for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the powerplay itself. The SRH's opening duo kept the opposition bowlers on their toes by hitting sixes from word go. The uncapped Indian player Abhishek Sharma has even took his opening partner Head in a competition of finding maximums, hitting 28 sixes against Aussie's 22.
|IPL 2024: Most 6s in the Powerplay
|Abhishek Sharma
|28
|Travis Head
|22
|Jake Fraser-McGurk
|21
|Virat Kohli
|20
|Phil Salt
|17
|IPL 2024: Most 6s in the Middle
|Rajat Patidar
|28
|Riyan Parag
|20
|Nicholas Pooran
|18
|Heinrich Klaasen
|17
|Sunil Narine
|14
|IPL 2024: Most 6s at the Death
|Tristan Stubbs
|20
|Dinesh Karthik
|20
|Shivam Dube
|16
|Heinrich Klaasen
|15
|Nicholas Pooran
|15