IPL 2024: RCB-DC Playing 11, score updates, weather forecast,live streaming

In a must win for both the teams to keep their Playoffs hopes intact, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) host Delhi Capitals at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru today (May 12). However, the rain could play a spoilsport as there is chances of precipitation throughout the evening. But the rain stayed away at the time of toss. Delhi stand-in skipper Axar Patel won the toss and elected to bowl first. Delhi made two changes in their Playing 11, bringing in Kumar Kushagra and Rasikh Darr in place of Rishabh Pant and Gulbadin Naib. Royal Challengers were unchanged,

RCB vs DC: Bengaluru weather updates



There is chance of rainfall througout the evening in Bengaluru. The chances of rainfall is over 51 per cent at 10 PM IST. Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel



IPL 2024: RCB vs DC Playing 11

RCB Playing 11: Faf du Plessis(c), Virat Kohli, Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Cameron Green, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Impact Subs: Swapnil Singh, Anuj Rawat, Suyash Prabhudessai, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Himanshu Sharma

DC Playing 11: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel(w), Shai Hope, Kumar Kushagra, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel(c), Kuldeep Yadav, Rasikh Dar Salam, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed.

Delhi Capitals Impact Subs: David Warner, Sumit Kumar, Ricky Bhui, Vicky Ostwal, Pravin Dubey

Bengaluru vs Delhi head-to-head

Total matches played: 31

Royal Challengers Bengaluru won: 19

Delhi Capitals won: 11

No result: 0

Abandoned: 0

Squads:

Delhi Capitals Squad: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, Shai Hope(w), Tristan Stubbs, Gulbadin Naib, Axar Patel(c), Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Rasikh Dar Salam, Kumar Kushagra, Praveen Dubey, Sumit Kumar, Lalit Yadav, Prithvi Shaw, Lizaad Williams, David Warner, Ricky Bhui, Jhye Richardson, Anrich Nortje, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal, Swastik Chikara

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Faf du Plessis(c), Virat Kohli, Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Cameron Green, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Swapnil Singh, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Anuj Rawat, Suyash Prabhudessai, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Mayank Dagar, Glenn Maxwell, Akash Deep, Reece Topley, Tom Curran, Alzarri Joseph, Manoj Bhandage, Saurav Chauhan, Rajan Kumar, Himanshu Sharma

IPL 2024, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) live streaming and telecast

Which TV Channels will live telecast the RCB vs DC IPL 2024 match in India?

Star Sports has the broadcasting rights for the Indian Premier League. The live commentary in English will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and with Hindi commentary on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. The Star Sports channel will provide live commentary in Bengali, Kannada, Telugu, and Tamil among others.

How to watch the live Streaming of the RCB vs DC IPL 2024 match in India?

Jio Cinemas will live stream the RCB vs DC IPL match in India for free.