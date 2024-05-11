IPL 2024: Big blow for DC ahead of must-win game! Rishabh Pant suspended

Delhi Capitals' contention for the IPL 2024 playoffs faced a major blow on Saturday after captain Rishab Pant was suspended for one match for repeated slow overate offences.

Pant will miss Sunday's crucial match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru after he was suspended for maintaining a slow over-rate for the third time IPL 2024.

Pant was also fined Rs 30 lakh for the Code of Conduct breach that took place during DC's 20-run win against Rajasthan Royals on May 7 here.





DC were 10 minutes behind time at the start of the final over in that game.

"Mr Rishabh Pant, Captain, Delhi Capitals has been fined has been fined and suspended for one match for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct after his team maintained a slow over-rate against Rajasthan Royals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi on May 07, 2024," an IPL statement read.

The Capitals had been found guilty of maintaining slow over rates against Chennai Super Kings (March 31) and Kolkata Knight Riders (April 3) earlier in the season.

Who will lead Delhi Capitals in absence of Rishabh Pant?



Axar Patel is likely to lead Delhi Capitals after Pant is set to miss the must-win game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on May 12. In IPL 2023, when Pant missed the entire season, David Warner got the captaincy role. However, Warner has not played for DC in previous four games due to injury and Axar being the senior member of the team could get the captaincy role.

"As it was his team's third offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Rishabh Pant was fined INR 30 lakh and suspended for one match."

All other DC players were also penalised.

"The rest of the members of the Playing XI, including the Impact Player, were each individually fined either INR 12 lakh or 50 per cent of their respective match fees, whichever is lesser."





DC filed an appeal challenging this ruling of the match referee which was referred to the BCCI Ombudsman for review. The Ombudsman conducted a virtual hearing and stated that the decision of the match referee is final and binding.

"As per Article 8 of the IPL Code of Conduct, the Delhi Capitals filed an appeal challenging the ruling of the Match Referee. Following this, the appeal was referred to the BCCI Ombudsman for review.

"The Ombudsman conducted a virtual hearing and affirmed that the decision of the Match Referee remains final and binding," the statement added.

The fifth-place DC take on seventh-place RCB as both teams look to keep their playoff hopes alive in Bengaluru on Sunday.