IPL 2024: RR vs GT head-to-head, Jaipur pitch report, weather forecast

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will look to strengthen their position at the top of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 points table with fifth consecutive win when Sanju Samson's side hosts Gujarat Titans (GT) at Sawai Mann Singh Stadium in Jaipur on April 10 (Wednesday). Meanwhile, Gujarat will look to bring their campaign back on track after lossing two matches in a row. Check IPL 2024 points table and team rankings here
RR vs GT Head to head in IPL history
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Out of the five matches played between the two teams, Gujarat have a clear advantage with four wins while Rajasthan managed to emerger victorious in only one match.
- Total matches played: 5
- Gujarat Titans won: 4
- Rajasthan Royals won: 1
- No result: 0
- Abandoned: 0
RR vs GT head-to-head in Jaipur
- Matches played: 1
- Gujarat Titans: 1
- Rajasthan Royals: 0
RR vs GT head-to-head in Ahmedabad
Check latest news on Indian Premier League 2024 here
- Matches played: 2
- Gujarat Titans: 1
- Rajasthan Royals: 1
RR vs GT venue-wise head-to-head
Check IPL 2024 full schedule here
| Rajasthan vs Gujarat head-to-head stats venue-wise
| Venue
| Matches Played
| Gujarat Titans
| Rajasthan Royals
| Dr DY Patil Sports Academy
| 1
| 1
| -
| Eden Gardens
| 1
| 1
| -
| Sardar Patel (Gujarat) Stadium
| 2
| 1
| 1
| Sawai Mansingh Stadium
| 1
| 1
| -
Sawai Mann Singh Stadium IPL record
| Sawai Mansingh Stadium IPL Stats
| Matches
| 55
| Matches won batting first
| 20
| Matches won batting second
| 35
| Average first innings total
| 160.56
| Runs per over
| 8.08
| Runs per wicket
| 28.07
| Highest total recorded
| 217/6 by SRH vs RR in 2023
| Lowest total recorded
| 59/10 by RR vs RCB in 2023
| IPL Record at Jaipur Stadium in Last 10 Matches
| Matches
| 10
| Matches won batting first
| 4
| Matches won batting second
| 6
| Average first innings score
| 177.1
| Average first innings winning score
| 181
| Average powerplay score
| 49.6
| Average death-over score
| 50.2
| IPL 2024 Stats
| Matches
| 3
| Matches won batting first
| 2
| Matches won batting second
| 1
| Average first innings total
| 187
| Average second innings total
| 178
Jaipur pitch report for RR vs GT match
Jaipur pitch has been equally good for batting and bowling this season. In the three matches played so far at Sawai Mann Singh Stadium, runs are scored in excess of 180 every match. While chasing team overhauled the target in one match, Royals managed to defend the scores of 185 and 193 runs in two occassions.
Jaipur weather forecast during RR vs GT IPL match
According to accuweather.com, there is no chance of rainfall during the Royals vs Titans match on April 10. The humidity will also be in in range of 20-30 per cent, which means dew might not play a significant role in the second innings.