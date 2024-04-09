IPL 2024: RR vs GT head-to-head, Jaipur pitch report, weather forecast

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will look to strengthen their position at the top of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 points table with fifth consecutive win when Sanju Samson's side hosts Gujarat Titans (GT) at Sawai Mann Singh Stadium in Jaipur on April 10 (Wednesday). Meanwhile, Gujarat will look to bring their campaign back on track after lossing two matches in a row.

RR vs GT Head to head in IPL history

Out of the five matches played between the two teams, Gujarat have a clear advantage with four wins while Rajasthan managed to emerger victorious in only one match.

Total matches played: 5

Gujarat Titans won: 4

Rajasthan Royals won: 1

No result: 0

Abandoned: 0

RR vs GT head-to-head in Jaipur

Matches played: 1

Gujarat Titans: 1

Rajasthan Royals: 0

RR vs GT head-to-head in Ahmedabad

Matches played: 2

Gujarat Titans: 1

Rajasthan Royals: 1

RR vs GT venue-wise head-to-head

Rajasthan vs Gujarat head-to-head stats venue-wise Venue Matches Played Gujarat Titans Rajasthan Royals Dr DY Patil Sports Academy 1 1 - Eden Gardens 1 1 - Sardar Patel (Gujarat) Stadium 2 1 1 Sawai Mansingh Stadium 1 1 -

Sawai Mann Singh Stadium IPL record

Sawai Mansingh Stadium IPL Stats Matches 55 Matches won batting first 20 Matches won batting second 35 Average first innings total 160.56 Runs per over 8.08 Runs per wicket 28.07 Highest total recorded 217/6 by SRH vs RR in 2023 Lowest total recorded 59/10 by RR vs RCB in 2023

IPL Record at Jaipur Stadium in Last 10 Matches Matches 10 Matches won batting first 4 Matches won batting second 6 Average first innings score 177.1 Average first innings winning score 181 Average powerplay score 49.6 Average death-over score 50.2

IPL 2024 Stats Matches 3 Matches won batting first 2 Matches won batting second 1 Average first innings total 187 Average second innings total 178

Jaipur pitch report for RR vs GT match

Jaipur pitch has been equally good for batting and bowling this season. In the three matches played so far at Sawai Mann Singh Stadium, runs are scored in excess of 180 every match. While chasing team overhauled the target in one match, Royals managed to defend the scores of 185 and 193 runs in two occassions.

Jaipur weather forecast during RR vs GT IPL match

According to accuweather.com, there is no chance of rainfall during the Royals vs Titans match on April 10. The humidity will also be in in range of 20-30 per cent, which means dew might not play a significant role in the second innings.