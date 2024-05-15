IPL 2024: SRH vs GT head-to-head, Hyderabad pitch report, weather forecast

In match 66 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will host Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad on May 15 (Thursday) starting at 7:30 pm IST.
This is going to be a very important game for the hosts as a win here would nearly seal their spot in the playoffs. However, there are chances of rainfall and it might affect the play. Gujarat are already out of the playoffs race and they would surely look to spoil Hyderabad's party.
Hyderabad vs Gujarat head to head record at different venues
P
GT
SRH
T
NR
A
NRR
Overall
4
3
1
-
-
-
0.48
Match Types
T20 Match
4
3
1
-
-
-
0.48
At Venues
Dr DY Patil Sports Academy
1
-
1
-
-
-
-0.665
Sardar Patel (Gujarat) Stadium
2
2
-
-
-
-
1.189
Wankhede Stadium
1
1
-
-
-
-
0.2
In Countries
India
4
3
1
-
-
-
0.48
SRH vs GT head-to-head in Hyderabad
Matches played: 0
Gujarat Titans: 0
Sunrisers Hyderabad: 0
SRH vs GT head-to-head in Gujarat
Matches played: 2
Gujarat Titans: 2
Sunrisers Hyderabad: 0
Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium IPL record
City
Hyderabad
Country
India
Also or previously Known as
Visaka International Cricket Stadium
First Match
22/04/08
Last T20 Match
08/05/24
Matches Played
76
Matches Won Batting First
34 (44.74%)
Matches Won Batting Second
42 (55.26%)
Matches Won Winning Toss
28 (36.84%)
Matches Won Losing Toss
48 (63.16%)
Matches with No Result
0 (0.00%)
Highest Individual Innings
126
D A Warner (Sunrisers Hyderabad)
30/04/2017 v Kolkata Knight Riders
Best Bowling
06/12/24
A S Joseph (Mumbai Indians)
06/04/2019 v Sunrisers Hyderabad
Highest Team Innings
277/3 (Sunrisers Hyderabad)
27/03/2024 v Mumbai Indians
Lowest Team Innings
80 (Delhi Capitals)
04/05/2013 v Sunrisers Hyderabad
Highest Run Chase Achieved
160/3 (Mumbai Indians)
12/05/2014 v Sunrisers Hyderabad
Average Runs per Wicket
26.8
Average Runs per Over
8.17
Average Score Batting First
162.17
Hyderabad pitch report for the SRH vs GT match
Hyderabad pitch has so far been a batting-friendly wicket with totals over 200 being a norm here. However, as the IPL has progressed. Pitches throughout the country have shown signs of slowing down and Hyderabad could be no exception.
Hyderabad weather forecast during the SRH vs GT IPL match
Thunderstorms are expected between 9 and 11 pm in Hyderabad on Thursday, May 15. The entire evening is supposed to remain cloudy and there are chances of rainfall too. The temperatures will be between 33 and 29 degrees Celsius. The humidity will increase from 54 per cent at 7 pm to 74 per cent at 11 pm IST, according to accuweather.com.