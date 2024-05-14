IPL 2024: RR vs PBKS head-to-head, Guwahati pitch repor, weather forecast

In Match 65 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Rajasthan Royals (RR) will look to snap their three-match losing streak, when they lock horns with Punjab Kings (PBKS) at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on April 15 (Wednesday). Royals are just one win away from confirming a place in the playoffs and Sanju Samson's side would not look to wait for their last league fixture for locking a spot in the knockout stages.
Meanwhile, Punjab will be playing for their pride after being out of IPL 2024 Playoff race.
IPL Record at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Last 2 Matches
Stats
Numbers
Matches
2
Matches won batting first
2
Matches won batting second
0
Average first innings score
198
Average first innings winning score
198
Average powerplay score
56.5
Average death-over score
51.5
Barpasara Stadium pitch report for RR vs PBKS match
Guwahati wicket is expected to be batting friendly. In the last two International matches at Barsapara Stadium, team batting first and chasing side crossed 200-run mark. IPL 2023, team batting first won one match while the team chasing the target one game.
Guwahati weather forecast during RR vs PBKS IPL match
According weathe forecast, there is no chance of rainfall in the evening on May 15. However, the humidity in the evening is expected to be around 77 per cent, which means dew might a significant role in the second half of the game.