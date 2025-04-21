Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2025: Ambati Rayudu feels Dhoni's CSK may not qualify for playoffs

IPL 2025: Ambati Rayudu feels Dhoni's CSK may not qualify for playoffs

I don't see them coming back this season, even Dhoni acknowledged that in his post-match comments-saying they're already looking ahead to the next season, says Ambati Rayudu

Ambati Rayudu
Ambati Rayudu. Photo: Sportzpics for IPL
Anish Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 21 2025 | 10:12 AM IST
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) veteran Ambati Rayudu said on Sunday that MS Dhoni’s men might not make it to the playoffs after losing their match against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
 
With CSK needing to win all their remaining fixtures in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, the team’s chances of qualifying for the playoffs look bleak. 
 
Chennai are languishing at the bottom of the points table with just two wins in eight matches and a net run rate of (-)1.392.
 
Rayudu’s doubt over the franchise’s chances of turning things around in IPL 2025 stems from Dhoni’s own post-match remarks, in which he spoke about what the team needs to do in the near future.
 
"I don’t see them coming back this season. Even Dhoni acknowledged that in his post-match comments—saying they’re already looking ahead to the next season," Rayudu said, following CSK’s defeat vs Mumbai Indians. He suggested that the team would now be looking to groom younger players and build a mindset based on "fearless, not reckless" cricket. "They must play with more positive intent. Perhaps someone like Ayush Mhatre could get a full run from here on," he added.
 
Reflecting on CSK’s underwhelming performance against Mumbai Indians, Rayudu identified the sluggish approach during the middle overs as a key reason for the loss. "It was those middle overs—around seven overs for just 35 runs—that cost them. No one plays like that anymore in T20 cricket," he said. 

"The game has evolved, and even during the middle overs, teams need to score at a healthy strike rate. CSK lacked intent. You can lose a game, but you have to fight. You can’t just try to coast through a phase and hope to finish strong later," he added.
 
Rayudu also criticised the team’s total, calling it insufficient for the Wankhede surface. "That pitch needed at least 190 to be competitive, and what CSK posted wasn’t even par. It was below-par batting during the crucial middle phase," he said.
First Published: Apr 21 2025 | 10:12 AM IST

