IPL 2025: KKR vs GT pitch report, highest score, stats at Eden Gardens

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: KKR vs GT Playing 11, impact sub, live toss time, streaming Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will host Gujarat Titans (GT) at Eden Gardens Stadium on Monday, April 21, in match number 39 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. This will be a crucial game for the teams, as while GT will be aiming to secure two points again to put one step ahead in the playoff race, KKR will aim to keep their chances of finishing in the top four alive with the win.

Moreover, KKR, who lost their last game by 16 runs vs PBKS while chasing a modest target of 112, will aim to redeem their batting with some big runs at the batting-friendly pitch of Eden Gardens. But before the two teams set foot at the iconic Eden Gardens, let us take a look at how the pitch is supposed to behave for the match and how recent matches at this venue have fared for batters and bowlers.

Eden Gardens Stadium, Kolkata: Pitch report for KKR vs GT IPL 2025

ALSO READ: IPL 2025 points table: Dhoni highlights reason for CSK's 10th-place ranking Eden Gardens in Kolkata is known for producing exciting contests, especially in T20 cricket. The pitch here is generally considered favourable for batters, often resulting in high-scoring encounters. However, early in the innings, fast bowlers tend to get some assistance with swing and seam movement, particularly under overcast conditions. As the game progresses, the surface tends to slow down, bringing spinners into play and allowing them to exert control, especially during the middle overs.

Also Read

The average first-innings score at Eden Gardens typically ranges between 160 and 170, although the ground has witnessed much higher totals as well. With the outfield being quick and boundaries relatively short, batters can capitalise once they get set. Given the conditions and historical data, teams winning the toss usually prefer to bowl first, considering the dew factor and the advantage chasing sides have had at this venue.

Eden Gardens Stadium, Kolkata: IPL T20 stats

KKR at Eden Gardens Stadium

KKR have played 91 games at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata, out of which they have won 53 matches while losing 38.

GT at Eden Gardens Stadium

GT have played just one match at the Eden Gardens Stadium against KKR, in which they secured a comfortable win.

Key cricket stats at Eden Gardens, Kolkata (in T20s since 2023 IPL)

Matches – 18, Bat 1st won – 9, Bat 2nd won – 9

Avg 1st inns score – 191/7

Lowest total defended (excl shortened matches) – 176, Highest target chased – 262

200+ totals: 13 times in 17 matches | Sixes per match – 19

Pace: Overs% – 56, Wkts – 114, Avg – 33.1, Eco – 10.5

Spin: Overs% – 44, Wkts – 88, Avg – 26.6, Eco – 8.4

Winning score at Eden Gardens Stadium, Kolkata (in T20s since 2023 IPL)

1st inns score 200 or above: Mts – 9, Bat 1st won – 7, Bat 2nd won – 2

1st inns score less than 200: Mts – 9, Bat 1st won – 2, Bat 2nd won – 7

Recent match at Eden Gardens Stadium

The last IPL game at Eden Gardens Stadium was match number 21 of IPL 2025 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants. In that game, KKR won the toss and invited LSG to bat first, who, with the help of half-centuries from Nicholas Pooran (87 not out) and Mitchell Marsh (81), put a strong total of 238 for 8 on the board. In reply, KKR—despite great innings from skipper Ajinkya Rahane (61), Venkatesh Iyer (45), and late fire from Rinku Singh (38 not out)—fell 4 short of the target and could only finish at 234 for 7 after 20 overs.

Other key stats for Eden Gardens Stadium, Kolkata

Eden Gardens in Kolkata, one of the most iconic venues in the Indian Premier League (IPL), has been the stage for countless memorable moments and thrilling contests. As of the 2025 season, the stadium has hosted a total of 96 IPL matches. Historically, teams chasing have enjoyed more success at this venue, with 56 wins, accounting for approximately 58.33 per cent of the outcomes, while teams batting first have won 40 matches, making up 41.67 per cent.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: Updated points table, team rankings, top ten batters and bowlers The highest team total at Eden Gardens is a staggering 262 for 2, achieved by Punjab Kings against Kolkata Knight Riders in 2024. Remarkably, this score also stands as the highest successful run chase at the ground, completed in just 18.4 overs. On the other end of the spectrum, the lowest total ever recorded here is 49 all out by Royal Challengers Bangalore, also against KKR, during the 2017 season. Interestingly, that same year, KKR successfully defended the lowest total at the venue, holding RCB to 49 while defending a modest target of 131.

The average first-innings score at Eden Gardens is 166. Rajat Patidar holds the record for the highest individual score at Eden Gardens, with an unbeaten 112 off 54 balls for RCB against Lucknow Super Giants in 2022. Gautam Gambhir leads the batting charts with 1,407 runs in 47 innings at the venue. He also holds records for the most fours (165) and most fifties (11) at the ground. When it comes to six-hitting power, Andre Russell tops the list with 84 sixes in 37 innings.

Across all IPL matches played at Eden Gardens, fans have witnessed a total of 1,223 sixes and 2,751 fours. The stadium has also hosted 138 fifties and nine centuries. Interestingly, several players share the record for the most centuries at the venue — each with one — including the likes of Jonny Bairstow, Sunil Narine, Jos Buttler, and Virat Kohli, among others.

On the bowling front, Sunil Narine stands tall as the most successful bowler at the venue. He holds the record for the best bowling figures at Eden Gardens with 5 for 15 against Punjab Kings in 2012. Narine also leads the wicket tally at the ground, having taken 71 wickets in 60 innings.