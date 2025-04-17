IPL 2025 MI vs SRH live streaming: Where to watch cricket match today?

Mumbai Indians (MI) is taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in an important IPL 2025 match today, at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. MI skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss in the match and decided to bowl first.
MI vs SRH playing 11 today:
MI playing 11: Ryan Rickelton(w), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Karn Sharma
Both teams have just two wins to their name after six games. However, while MI are at the number seven spot, SRH are at number nine on the points table due to their inferior net run rate. They will now be desperate to secure the two full points from their Thursday clash to improve their standings on the points table.
But before all that, let us see how you can catch the high-stakes match between MI and SRH live around the world. Check all the details below.