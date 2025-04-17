IPL 2025 MI vs SRH live streaming: Where to watch cricket match today?

MI vs SRH playing 11 today: MI playing 11: Ryan Rickelton(w), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Karn Sharma Impact Players: Rohit Sharma, Corbin Bosch, Ashwani Kumar, Raj Bawa, Robin Minz SRH Playing 11: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins(c), Harshal Patel, Zeeshan Ansari, Mohammed Shami, Eshan Malinga Impact players: Abhinav Manohar, Jaydev Unadkat, Sachin Baby, Rahul Chahar, Wiaan Mulder ALSO READ: IPL 2025: MI vs SRH pitch report, highest score, stats of Wankhede Stadium Mumbai Indians (MI) is taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in an important IPL 2025 match today, at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. MI skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss in the match and decided to bowl first.

Both teams have just two wins to their name after six games. However, while MI are at the number seven spot, SRH are at number nine on the points table due to their inferior net run rate. They will now be desperate to secure the two full points from their Thursday clash to improve their standings on the points table.

But before all that, let us see how you can catch the high-stakes match between MI and SRH live around the world. Check all the details below.

IPL 2025 MI vs SRH broadcast details

IPL 2025 MI vs SRH broadcast details Country IPL 2025 Broadcasters India, Bhutan Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada)) Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV Pakistan Yupp TV UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event USA, Canada Willow TV Bangladesh Gazi TV Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App) Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan) Malaysia, Brunei Astro South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife Hong Kong PCCW Singapore StarHub Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2) New Zealand Sky Sport NZ Papua New Guinea EMTV Arab World BeIN Sports Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet

How to watch MI vs SRH in IPL 2025 online: Live streaming and telecast information

When will the match between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad take place in IPL 2025?

The match between MI and SRH in IPL 2025 is scheduled for April 17 (Thursday).

What is the venue for the Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match in IPL 2025?

The match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

What time will the toss take place for the Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match in IPL 2025?

The toss for the Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

When will the Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match start on April 17?

The match between MI and SRH on April 17 will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of the IPL 2025 match between MI and SRH in India?

The Star Sports Network will telecast the IPL 2025 match live in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2025 match between MI and SRH in India?