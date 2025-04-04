IPL 2025: CSK vs DC playing 11, live toss time, Chennai weather forecast

Noor Ahmed's guile will meet its perfect match in Kuldeep Yadav's artistry as two wrist spinners will drive the narrative in a match where Chennai Super Kings (CSK) could be led by MS Dhoni in place of injured Ruturaj Gaikwad against Delhi Capitals (DC) at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Saturday (April 5). ALSO READ: IPL 2025: Punjab vs Rajasthan Playing 11, live toss, match time, streaming Check IPL 2025 Match 16: LSG vs MI LIVE SCORE, MATCH UPDATES AND FULL SCORECARD here Gaikwad suffered a blow on his unprotected elbow against Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati last Sunday and the CSK skipper remains doubtful for the contest against the visitors.

IPL 2025: CSK vs DC playing 11 Chennai Super Kings Playing 11 (probable): Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Jamie Overton, Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Matheesha Pathirana, Khaleel Ahmed Delhi Capitals Playing 11 (probable): Jake Fraser-McGurk, Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel, KL Rahul(w), Axar Patel(c), Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar

It will be an afternoon game in sapping Chennai heat and the kind of tracks on offer will certainly make it a 50-50 match. Kuldeep with an economy rate of 5.25 is the best in terms of quality among the four spinners expected to be in action during the game.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025, CSK vs DC: Will Dhoni captain Super Kings in Chennai on April 5? Afghanistan spinner Noor has so far got nine wickets at an equally impressive economy rate of 6.83 and he can certainly prove to be a handful during the middle overs with balls expected to grip the surface.

It will be an engaging contest as both wrist spinners are very different in nature. While Noor bowls at a quicker pace and mostly takes the ball away from the right handers, wily customer Kuldeep has perfected the art of using the angles of the crease and varying the pace of his deliveries.

Chennai weather forecast According accuweather.com, the temperature at the time of toss (3 PM IST on Saturday) will be around 33 degree celcisus which would feel like around 40 due to humidity, as the stadium is near the Bay of Bengal. The dew factor would not play any role as the match is day game.

In case of Noor, the trajectory is flatter while Kuldeep gives the ball more air while also changing his arm speed as per requirement.

In terms of batting, DC will certainly hold a slight advantage with the middle-order having a bit more firepower this year with presence of Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam and the seasoned KL Rahul, who is expected to play with lot more freedom given that there are no captaincy burden on him in his new franchise.

For CSK, the diminishing returns of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who is no more the finisher he was, is an issue.

CSK vs DC head-to-head in Indian Premier League

Total matches played: 30

CSK won: 19

DC won: 11

No result: 0

Squads of both teams

CSK squad: Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Deepak Hooda, Sam Curran, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Matheesha Pathirana, Khaleel Ahmed, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Vijay Shankar, Jamie Overton, Shaik Rasheed, Shreyas Gopal, Devon Conway, Mukesh Choudhary, Anshul Kamboj, Nathan Ellis, Gurjapneet Singh, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Andre Siddarth C, Vansh Bedi

DC squad: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel(w), Sameer Rizvi, Axar Patel(c), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Karun Nair, Donovan Ferreira, Tripurana Vijay, Darshan Nalkande, Dushmantha Chameera, KL Rahul, T Natarajan, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Manvanth Kumar L, Madhav Tiwari

IPL 2025 match on April 5: Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals live toss, CSK vs DC telecast and Chennai vs Delhi live streaming details

Which teams will clash on April 5 (Friday) in IPL 2025?

Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals will clash in IPL 2025 on April 5 (Friday).

What is the venue of the Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2025 match?

Chennai’s MA Chidambaram Stadium will host the IPL 2025 match between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals on April 5.

When will the live toss for the CSK vs DC take place?

The live toss for the CSK vs DC cricket match will take place at 3:00 PM IST on April 5.

Which TV channels will live telecast the Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2025 match?

The Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals match live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network’s Star Sports 1 HD/SD with English commentary.

How to watch the live streaming of today’s CSK vs DC IPL 2025 match in India?

The Jio Hotstar app and website will provide the live streaming of the CSK vs DC match.