IPL 2025: Key player battles to look for in LSG vs MI cricket match

The Bharat Ratna Sri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow is set to host an exciting clash between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Mumbai Indians (MI) in Match 16 of IPL 2025.

Both teams are arriving with different mindsets—LSG comes off a heavy loss at home to Punjab Kings, while MI is riding high on a dominant win. In their previous match, LSG's top order faltered early, and despite a spirited effort from Nicholas Pooran, they struggled to build a substantial total. Ayush Badoni's calmness and Abdul Samad's late hitting provided some respectability, but their bowlers couldn't contain Punjab's attack, with Prabhsimran Singh and Shreyas Iyer leading the charge. Nehal Wadhera's finishing touches sealed a comfortable win for Punjab. The only bright spot for LSG was Digvesh Rathi's bowling performance.