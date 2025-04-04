IPL 2025 LSG vs MI live streaming: Where to watch today's IPL match live?

Check IPL 2025 Match 16: LSG vs MI LIVE SCORE, MATCH UPDATES AND FULL SCORECARD here In Match 16 of IPL 2025, Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and elected to bowl first against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. On a new surface and under the looming threat of dew, MI skipper Hardik Pandya decided to put the opposition in — hoping his side can make the most of chasing under lights. "This looks like a fresh wicket, not quite sure how it’s going to behave," Pandya said at the toss. "Dew might play a role later, so we thought it better to bowl first. In the group, we’ve talked about not over-analysing wickets. It’s about adaptation, being smart, and sticking to the right plans."

Rohit Sharma, recovering from a knee knock, has been ruled out for this game, but Pandya confirmed Jasprit Bumrah is expected to return soon.

Pant keeps faith, urges batters to express themselves

LSG captain Rishabh Pant was upbeat despite recent stumbles in form — both personal and collective. "We’re confident as a batting unit," Pant said. "Some of us haven’t clicked yet, including myself, but the approach remains the same. We’ve always spoken about playing this way — express yourself, play the ball, and react."

Pant reiterated that the team has not set a fixed target. "It’s more about watching the ball and capitalising once we get a good start," he said, announcing one change: Akash Deep coming in for M Siddharth in LSG playing XI.

Pitch report: Bounce drops, turn to rise

Providing a detailed take from the centre, Daren Ganga broke down the challenge ahead for the batters. “We’re shifting from pitch number 4, a red-soil surface, to pitch number 6 — black soil,” he said. “This one’s darker, has grass cover, but also shows bare patches.”

While seam movement was minimal and bounce true in the previous match, Ganga warned that this surface would play slower with lower bounce. “Spinners might get a bit more purchase here,” he noted. “Average first innings score here is 181, and that should be your benchmark if you’re batting first.”

The square boundaries are 73 and 66 metres, while the straight boundary stretches 78 metres, adding an extra layer of tactical nuance to the contest.

Playing XIs

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (captain/wicketkeeper), Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Akash Deep, Avesh Khan

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Will Jacks, Ryan Rickelton (wicketkeeper), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (captain), Naman Dhir, Raj Bawa, Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult, Ashwani Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Vignesh Puthur

Impact Substitutes

Mumbai Indians: Tilak Varma, Corbin Bosch, Robin Minz, Satyanarayana Raju, Karn Sharma

Lucknow Super Giants: Ravi Bishnoi, Prince Yadav, Shahbaz Ahmed, M Siddharth, Akash Singh

IPL 2025 LSG vs MI broadcast details

IPL 2025 LSG vs MI broadcast details Country IPL 2025 Broadcasters India, Bhutan Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada)) Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV Pakistan Yupp TV UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event USA, Canada Willow TV Bangladesh Gazi TV Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App) Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan) Malaysia, Brunei Astro South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife Hong Kong PCCW Singapore StarHub Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2) New Zealand Sky Sport NZ Papua New Guinea EMTV Arab World BeIN Sports Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet

How to watch LSG vs MI in IPL 2025 online: Live streaming and telecast information

Super Giants have dominated Indians in their IPL encounters, leading 5-1 overall. Notably, Mumbai have never defeated Lucknow in a group-stage game, with their only victory coming in the Eliminator of IPL 2023. Captain Rishabh Pant, who have been under his own owner's scanner, aims to maintain their strong record, while skipper Hardik Pandya seeks to break the group-stage jinx.