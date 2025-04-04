IPL 2025: LSG vs MI head-to-head record, key toss stats at Lucknow's Ekana

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: LSG vs MI playing 11, players' stats, batter vs bowler match-ups Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will play their second consecutive home match when they face Mumbai Indians (MI) in Match 16 of IPL 2025 on April 4 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium. Both teams are currently outside the top four in the points table and head into this encounter with contrasting results from their previous matches.

LSG faced a tough loss to Punjab Kings in their last outing. Despite a solid 44 from Nicholas Pooran, the Super Giants struggled early in the powerplay and could only muster 172 runs. Ayush Badoni contributed with 41 runs, and Abdul Samad added some late fireworks with 27 runs off 12 balls. Punjab's Prabhsimran Singh (69) and Shreyas Iyer (52*) guided their team to victory, chasing down the target comfortably with eight wickets in hand.

In contrast, Mumbai Indians had a dominant victory over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Wankhede. MI's bowlers, including Trent Boult and Deepak Chahar, rattled the KKR batting lineup in the powerplay. KKR were dismissed for just 116 runs, and MI chased the target easily in just 12.5 overs, thanks to an unbeaten 61 from Ryan Rickelton and a quick-fire 30 from Suryakumar Yadav.

LSG vs MI head-to-head:

Out of six encounters between LSG and MI in the IPL, only once has the Mumbai-based franchise secured a win, while on every other occasion, LSG has emerged victorious.

Overall

Total matches played: 6

LSG won: 5

MI won: 1

N/R: 0

Ekana Stadium, Lucknow – Key toss stats

LSG vs MI toss stats Statistic Value Matches Played 15 Matches Won Batting First 7 (46.67%) Matches Won Batting Second 7 (46.67%) Matches Won Winning Toss 9 (60.00%) Matches Won Losing Toss 5 (33.33%) Matches with No Result 1 (6.67%)

LSG vs MI Head-to-Head stats

LSG vs MI Head-to-head stats venue-wise Venue Matches Played LSG won MI won Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium 2 2 - Brabourne Stadium 1 1 - MA Chidambaram Stadium 1 - 1 Wankhede Stadium 2 2 -

What happened the last time these two sides met in IPL 2024?

The last time these two sides met was in IPL 2024 when LSG won by 18 runs at the Wanhede Stadium on May 17. 2024.