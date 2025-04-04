IPL 2025, CSK vs DC: Will Dhoni captain Super Kings in Chennai on April 5?

ALSO READ: LSG vs MI LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2025 In a massive update before Chennai Super Kings’ third home game of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 against Delhi Capitals on Saturday, it has been reported by The Indian Express that CSK’s former skipper MS Dhoni will be leading his team in the absence of regular skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad. CSK’s coach Mike Hussey, during the pre-match press conference on Friday, confirmed that Ruturaj missed the training session after being hit on the head during CSK’s last game against RR at Guwahati. However, he did not confirm that Gaikwad would be missing Saturday’s game, but he did mention that if he misses out Dhoni can step up for the role.

According to Indian Express, Gaikwad sustained a forearm injury after being struck on his right arm by a Tushar Deshpande delivery during CSK's last match against Rajasthan Royals. Reports suggest that Gaikwad did not train ahead of the game, and batting coach Mike Hussey mentioned that a final decision on his availability would be taken before the match. Hussey added that Gaikwad's injury was still sore but improving, and the team remained hopeful that he would be fit in time.

MS Dhoni: The likely captaincy choice

With no clear captaincy replacement, MS Dhoni is expected to take charge. When asked about potential candidates, Mike Hussey made a subtle reference to Dhoni, indicating that there was a “young guy behind the stumps with some experience in the role” who could step up.

Head-to-head record and match importance

Historically, CSK have dominated DC at Chepauk, winning 19 out of 30 encounters, while Delhi have won 11. However, with DC in strong form, a victory could push them to the top of the points table. Meanwhile, CSK are in dire need of a win to keep their playoff hopes alive.

With MS Dhoni potentially leading the team, the game is set to be a high-stakes contest, as CSK fans eagerly await their team’s comeback in IPL 2025.