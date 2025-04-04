IPL 2025, LSG vs MI: Here's why Rohit Sharma not playing today in Lucknow?

Mumbai Indians are currently in Lucknow for match number 16 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 against Lucknow Super Giants. In the match, MI skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and asked the Pant-led LSG to bat first. However, after the toss, Pandya gave MI fans some bittersweet news updates. Pandya first announced that former MI and India Test and ODI skipper Rohit Sharma is missing from the playing XI after picking up an injury. However, he also said that their ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah is expected to make his return to the squad earlier than expected in the coming days.

A few days ago, India and MI’s ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah was seen bowling in the nets at the National Cricket Academy. Now, Pandya’s statement that Bumrah will be back soon confirms that the pacer is on his way to full recovery.

Bumrah has been out of action since January after picking up a back injury during the India vs Australia Test match at Sydney.

MI need the win

The five-time champions have won only one of their last three games, which means they will be desperate to win tonight’s game against LSG to keep themselves in the playoffs race.