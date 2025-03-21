IPL 2025 live streaming: Where to watch KKR vs RCB IPL opener live?
The 2025 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the 18th season of this exhilarating tournament, is poised to deliver thrilling cricket action for fans around the globe. IPL 2025 features 10 teams vying for the coveted title at various venues across India. Kolkata Knight Riders take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata in the tournament opener today. Check IPL 2025 live score updates KKR vs RCB full scorecard here
Royal Challengers Bengaluru won the toss and decided to bowl first against Kolkata Knight Riders. Both captains after the toss: Rajat Patidar: We have decided to bowl first, the pitch looks hard. Amazing to lead RCB and great opportunity to learn from the great players. We have done proper preparations for the last 10-15 days. I am confused with this impact player. We are going with 4 fast bowlers and 2 spinners. Ajinkya Rahane: It's an honour to lead this team. Our preparation has been good, the core group has been the same. Looking forward to bat well first and defend later on. It is all about giving the players the freedom and allow them to play as a unit KKR playing 11: Quinton de Kock(w), Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Rinku Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Spencer Johnson, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy RCB playing 11: Virat Kohli, Philip Salt(w), Rajat Patidar(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma, Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Rasikh Dar Salam, Suyash Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal
In their 34 encounters, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) lead with 20 wins, while Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) has won 14. At Eden Gardens, KKR dominates with 8 wins out of 12 matches, compared to RCB’s 4. Since 2021, KKR has continued their supremacy, winning 6 out of 8 matches against RCB, who have only managed 2 victories in this period. KKR holds a strong overall record against RCB in both home and recent encounters.
Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the KKR vs RCB IPL 2025 encounter live and all the broadcasting and streaming platforms to ensure you don’t miss a moment of the action.
| IPL 2025 KKR vs RCB broadcast details
| Country
| IPL 2025 Broadcasters
| India, Bhutan
| Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada))
| Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives
| Star Sports, Yupp TV
| Pakistan
| Yupp TV
| UK & Ireland
| Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
| USA, Canada
| Willow TV
| Bangladesh
| Gazi TV
| Australia
| Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App)
| Afghanistan
| RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan)
| Malaysia, Brunei
| Astro
| South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories
| Supersport
| MENA / UAE
| CricLife1 is available on eLife
| Hong Kong
| PCCW
| Singapore
| StarHub
| Caribbean
| Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)
| New Zealand
| Sky Sport NZ
| Papua New Guinea
| EMTV
| Arab World
| BeIN Sports
| Maldives
| Yupp TV, Medianet
When will the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru take place in the IPL 2025?
The match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL 2025 final is scheduled to take place on March 22 (Saturday)
What is the venue for the Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru match in the IPL 2025?
The match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL 2025 final will be held at the Eden Gardens stadium on March 22.
What time will the toss take place for the Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru match in the IPL 2025 on March 22?
The toss for the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL 2025 will take place at 7 pm IST.
When will the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL 2025 begin on March 22?
The match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL 2025 final will start at 7:30 pm IST.
Where to watch the live telecast of the IPL 2025 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in India?
Star Sports Network in India will telecast the IPL 2025 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
Where to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2025 final between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in India?
JioHotstar in India will stream the IPL 2025 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru on their app and website.
