IPL 2025 live streaming: Where to watch KKR vs RCB IPL opener live?

Check IPL 2025 live score updates KKR vs RCB full scorecard here The 2025 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the 18th season of this exhilarating tournament, is poised to deliver thrilling cricket action for fans around the globe. IPL 2025 features 10 teams vying for the coveted title at various venues across India. Kolkata Knight Riders take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata in the tournament opener today.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru won the toss and decided to bowl first against Kolkata Knight Riders. Both captains after the toss: Rajat Patidar: We have decided to bowl first, the pitch looks hard. Amazing to lead RCB and great opportunity to learn from the great players. We have done proper preparations for the last 10-15 days. I am confused with this impact player. We are going with 4 fast bowlers and 2 spinners. Ajinkya Rahane: It's an honour to lead this team. Our preparation has been good, the core group has been the same. Looking forward to bat well first and defend later on. It is all about giving the players the freedom and allow them to play as a unit KKR playing 11: Quinton de Kock(w), Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Rinku Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Spencer Johnson, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy RCB playing 11: Virat Kohli, Philip Salt(w), Rajat Patidar(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma, Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Rasikh Dar Salam, Suyash Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal ALSO READ: IPL 2025: LSG full schedule, playing 11, SWOT analysis, live match timings

In their 34 encounters, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) lead with 20 wins, while Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) has won 14. At Eden Gardens, KKR dominates with 8 wins out of 12 matches, compared to RCB’s 4. Since 2021, KKR has continued their supremacy, winning 6 out of 8 matches against RCB, who have only managed 2 victories in this period. KKR holds a strong overall record against RCB in both home and recent encounters.

IPL 2025 KKR vs RCB broadcast details Country IPL 2025 Broadcasters India, Bhutan Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada)) Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV Pakistan Yupp TV UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event USA, Canada Willow TV Bangladesh Gazi TV Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App) Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan) Malaysia, Brunei Astro South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife Hong Kong PCCW Singapore StarHub Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2) New Zealand Sky Sport NZ Papua New Guinea EMTV Arab World BeIN Sports Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the KKR vs RCB IPL 2025 encounter live and all the broadcasting and streaming platforms to ensure you don’t miss a moment of the action.

How to Watch KKR vs CSK in IPL 2025 Online: Live Streaming & Telecast Information

