IPL 2025 live streaming: Where to watch SRH vs LSG cricket match live?

After a dominant start to IPL 2025, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will look to secure a second consecutive win as they face Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) today.

In their previous encounter, SRH’s batting took center stage as they set a massive target against Rajasthan Royals in Hyderabad. With Travis Head and Ishan Kishan in stellar form, the Orange Army posted an impressive total of 286/6. In the second innings, Harshal Patel and Simarjeet Singh combined to take four wickets, restricting RR to 242 runs.

LSG skipper Rishabh Pant has won the toss and decided to bowl first agianst SRH in Hyderabad Both captains after the toss: Rishabh Pant: We will bowl first. I think we got to get them out early and look to chase the target. It depends on the team combination, that's why we want to bowl first. We have the batting to chase it down. The only change is Avesh comes back, Shahbaz misses out. We gonna chase whatever they score, doesn't matter. Pat Cummins: It doesn't change the way our boys go about it, we always try to be positive. It's great fun. You know what you are signing up for coming into this tournament. Even going for 10 or 11 runs in an over, that can be match winning on somedays. We want to win games as a team and do well as a bowling unit. Hopefully we score big. We are playing with the same team like the other day.. Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing 11: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Aniket Verma, Abhinav Manohar, Pat Cummins(c), Simarjeet Singh, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Shami Lucknow Super Giants Playing 11: Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), David Miller, Ayush Badoni, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Digvesh Rathi, Prince Yadav

ALSO READ: Gavaskar questions Gambhir over Champions Trophy 2025 reward distribution The upcoming match between SRH and LSG is set to take place at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on March 27. LSG, under their new captain Rishabh Pant, had a strong start in their season opener, putting up a 200-plus total against Delhi Capitals. However, they couldn't stop Ashutosh Sharma’s brilliant performance in the second innings and lost the match by just one wicket. LSG will be hoping to secure their first win of the season in this crucial fixture.

IPL 2025 SRH vs LSG broadcast details IPL 2025 broadcast details Country IPL 2025 Broadcasters India, Bhutan Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada)) Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV Pakistan Yupp TV UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event USA, Canada Willow TV Bangladesh Gazi TV Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App) Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan) Malaysia, Brunei Astro South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife Hong Kong PCCW Singapore StarHub Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2) New Zealand Sky Sport NZ Papua New Guinea EMTV Arab World BeIN Sports Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet

