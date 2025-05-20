IPL 2025: Digvesh Rathi suspended for send-off to Abhishek Sharma

Lucknow Super Giants’ pacer Digvesh Rathi has been handed a one-match suspension and fined 50% of his match fee for violating the IPL Code of Conduct during the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Monday, May 19.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: What did Digvesh Rathi say to Abhishek after dismissing him? The disciplinary action stems from an incident that occurred following the dismissal of SRH opener Abhishek Sharma. After taking the wicket, Rathi gave his signature “book-signing” send-off, which visibly agitated the batter. The situation escalated with a verbal exchange between the two players, prompting intervention from on-field umpires and LSG teammates.

This marks Rathi’s third Level 1 offence under Article 2.5 of the IPL Code of Conduct in the ongoing season. He received two demerit points for this recent incident, taking his total tally to five. His previous infractions include one demerit point from a match against Punjab Kings on April 1 and two from an encounter with Mumbai Indians on April 4.

According to IPL 2025 regulations, accumulating five or more demerit points results in an automatic one-match suspension. Consequently, Rathi will miss LSG’s upcoming fixture against Gujarat Titans on May 22 in Ahmedabad. LSG have already been knocked out of the playoffs race following their six-wicket defeat to SRH, led by a standout performance from Abhishek Sharma.

Sharma, however, did not go unpunished. The SRH batter was also found guilty in the same altercation and has received his first demerit point along with a 25% match-fee fine. This incident marks his first disciplinary breach of the season.

Both players were penalized for breaching the spirit of the game, and the IPL has reiterated the importance of maintaining on-field discipline as the season nears its conclusion.