Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2025: Digvesh Rathi suspended for send-off to Abhishek Sharma

IPL 2025: Digvesh Rathi suspended for send-off to Abhishek Sharma

After taking the wicket, Rathi gave his signature "book-signing" send-off, which visibly agitated the batter.

Digvesh Rathi
Digvesh Rathi
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 3:59 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Lucknow Super Giants’ pacer Digvesh Rathi has been handed a one-match suspension and fined 50% of his match fee for violating the IPL Code of Conduct during the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Monday, May 19.
 
The disciplinary action stems from an incident that occurred following the dismissal of SRH opener Abhishek Sharma. After taking the wicket, Rathi gave his signature “book-signing” send-off, which visibly agitated the batter. The situation escalated with a verbal exchange between the two players, prompting intervention from on-field umpires and LSG teammates. 
 
This marks Rathi’s third Level 1 offence under Article 2.5 of the IPL Code of Conduct in the ongoing season. He received two demerit points for this recent incident, taking his total tally to five. His previous infractions include one demerit point from a match against Punjab Kings on April 1 and two from an encounter with Mumbai Indians on April 4.
 
According to IPL 2025 regulations, accumulating five or more demerit points results in an automatic one-match suspension. Consequently, Rathi will miss LSG’s upcoming fixture against Gujarat Titans on May 22 in Ahmedabad. LSG have already been knocked out of the playoffs race following their six-wicket defeat to SRH, led by a standout performance from Abhishek Sharma.
 
Sharma, however, did not go unpunished. The SRH batter was also found guilty in the same altercation and has received his first demerit point along with a 25% match-fee fine. This incident marks his first disciplinary breach of the season.
 
Both players were penalized for breaching the spirit of the game, and the IPL has reiterated the importance of maintaining on-field discipline as the season nears its conclusion.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

IPL 2025 stats: Top 10 batters, bowlers: Orange and Purple cap leaderboards

IPL 2025 Playoffs: Qualified teams, schedule, timetable, venue, streaming

LSG vs SRH HIGHLIGHTS IPL 2025: SRH end Lucknow's playoff hopes, beat them by 6 wickets

IPL 2025 points table, teams eliminated from playoffs race; MI, DC chances

IPL 2025 LSG vs SRH Live Streaming: Where to watch cricket match today?

Topics :Indian Premier LeagueLucknow Super GiantsSunrisers Hyderabad

First Published: May 20 2025 | 3:59 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story