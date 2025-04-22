IPL 2025 points table: Team rankings, Orange and Purple cap standings

Delhi Capitals continue their strong run in IPL 2025 as they beat Kolkata Lucknow Super Giants away from home on the night to take their points tally to 12 points. They are now level with Gujarat Titans on the top of the table.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Lucknow Super Giants complete the top four in the points table, respectively. Only GT and DC has 12 points so far with the other 3 teams at 10 points each.
|IPL 2025 points table
|POS
|TEAM
|P
|W
|L
|NR
|NRR
|PTS
|1
|GT
|8
|6
|2
|0
|1.104
|12
|2
|DC
|8
|6
|2
|0
|0.589
|12
|3
|RCB
|8
|5
|3
|0
|0.472
|10
|4
|PBKS
|8
|5
|3
|0
|0.177
|10
|5
|LSG
|8
|5
|3
|0
|0.088
|10
|6
|MI
|8
|4
|4
|0
|0.483
|8
|7
|KKR
|8
|3
|5
|0
|0.212
|6
|8
|RR
|8
|2
|6
|0
|-0.633
|4
|9
|SRH
|7
|2
|5
|0
|-1.217
|4
|10
|CSK
|8
|2
|6
|0
|-1.392
|4
Playoff qualification scenarios To secure a playoff spot in IPL 2025, teams are aiming to reach the magic number of 16 points — a benchmark that has traditionally been sufficient for qualification into the top four. Based on that trend, here’s how many victories each team needs from their remaining fixtures to confirm a place in the playoffs:Gujarat Titans: Remaining matches – 6; Wins required – 2 Delhi Capitals: Remaining matches – 6; Wins required – 2 Punjab Kings: Remaining matches – 6; Wins required – 3 Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Remaining matches – 6; Wins required – 3 Lucknow Super Giants: Remaining matches – 5; Wins required – 3 Kolkata Knight Riders: Remaining matches – 6; Wins required – 5 Mumbai Indians: Remaining matches – 6; Wins required – 4 Rajasthan Royals: Remaining matches – 6; Wins required – 6 Sunrisers Hyderabad: Remaining matches – 7; Wins required – 6 Chennai Super Kings: Remaining matches – 6; Wins required – 6
IPL 2025 Orange cap leaderboard
GT's Sai Sudharsan and LSG's Nicholas Pooran are still top two batters in IPL 2025 with 417 and 373 runs respectively. Sai overtook Pooran with his 52-run knock vs KKR. However, Virat Kohli after his unbeaten 73 against PBKS today has taken his runs to tally to 322 and is now ranks fourth in the list.
|IPL 2025 Orange Cap standings
|POS
|Player
|Team
|Runs
|Matches
|Inns
|NO
|HS
|Avg
|BF
|SR
|100
|50
|4s
|6s
|1
|Sai Sudharsan
|GT
|417
|8
|8
|0
|82
|52.13
|274
|152.18
|0
|5
|42
|15
|2
|Nicholas Pooran
|LSG
|373
|9
|8
|1
|87*
|52.57
|179
|205.58
|0
|4
|30
|31
|3
|Jos Buttler
|GT
|356
|8
|8
|3
|97*
|71.2
|215
|165.58
|0
|3
|40
|13
|4
|Surya Kumar Yadav
|MI
|333
|8
|8
|2
|68*
|55.5
|205
|162.43
|0
|2
|33
|17
|5
|Virat Kohli
|RCB
|322
|8
|8
|3
|73*
|64.4
|230
|140
|0
|4
|27
|11
|6
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|RR
|307
|8
|8
|0
|75
|38.38
|220
|139.54
|0
|4
|25
|17
|7
|Shubman Gill
|GT
|305
|8
|8
|1
|90
|43.57
|199
|153.26
|0
|3
|33
|9
|8
|Mitchell Marsh
|LSG
|299
|7
|7
|0
|81
|42.71
|178
|167.97
|0
|4
|30
|17
|9
|Aiden Markram
|LSG
|274
|8
|8
|0
|66
|34.25
|183
|149.72
|0
|3
|26
|12
|10
|Ajinkya Rahane
|KKR
|271
|8
|8
|1
|61
|38.71
|185
|146.48
|0
|3
|24
|15
IPL 2025 Purple cap leaderboard
GT fast bowler Prasidh Krishna picked up two more wickets against KKR, helping him maintain his lead over CSK’s Noor Ahmed in the race for the top wicket-taker in IPL 2025. This marks the first time he’s held the top spot since Noor claimed it following his opening match against MI.
|IPL 2025 Purple cap standings
|POS
|Player
|Team
|Wkts
|Mat
|Inns
|Ov
|Runs
|BBI
|Avg
|Econ
|SR
|4w
|5w
|1
|Prasidh Krishna
|GT
|16
|8
|8
|30.3
|221
|41/4
|13.81
|7.24
|11.43
|1
|0
|2
|Kuldeep Yadav
|DC
|12
|7
|7
|28
|175
|22/03/25
|14.58
|6.25
|14
|0
|0
|3
|Noor Ahmad
|CSK
|12
|8
|8
|27
|207
|18/04/25
|17.25
|7.66
|13.5
|1
|0
|4
|Sai Kishore
|GT
|12
|8
|8
|23.5
|196
|30/03/25
|16.33
|8.22
|11.91
|0
|0
|5
|Josh Hazlewood
|RCB
|12
|8
|8
|28.5
|242
|14/03/25
|20.16
|8.39
|14.41
|0
|0
|6
|Mohammed Siraj
|GT
|12
|8
|8
|31
|272
|17/04/25
|22.66
|8.77
|15.5
|1
|0
|7
|Shardul Thakur
|LSG
|12
|8
|8
|28
|308
|34/4
|25.66
|11
|14
|1
|0
|8
|Arshdeep Singh
|PBKS
|11
|8
|8
|29
|250
|43/3
|22.72
|8.62
|15.81
|0
|0
|9
|Hardik Pandya
|MI
|11
|7
|7
|22
|196
|36/5
|17.81
|8.9
|12
|0
|1
|10
|Harshit Rana
|KKR
|11
|8
|8
|27
|248
|25/03/25
|22.54
|9.18
|14.72
|0
|0