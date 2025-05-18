Sunday, May 18, 2025 | 09:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IPL 2025: RCB fans pay tribute to King Kohli despite Bengaluru rain washout

IPL 2025: RCB fans pay tribute to King Kohli despite Bengaluru rain washout

It would've been a different spectacle had the match been played and fans would've loved to see how their hero reacts to the heartfelt tribute as well.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 18 2025 | 9:52 AM IST

Listen to This Article

On May 17, 2025, Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium transformed into a sea of white as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) fans gathered to honor Virat Kohli following his unexpected retirement from Test cricket. This heartfelt tribute, initiated through social media, saw fans donning white India Test jerseys emblazoned with Kohli's name and number, creating a poignant atmosphere at the stadium.
 
Despite the persistent rain that eventually led to the match being called off without a ball bowled, the fans' dedication remained unwavering. They continued to chant Kohli's name, showcasing their deep respect and admiration for the cricket legend. The sight of thousands of fans in white jerseys underscored the profound impact Kohli has had on Indian cricket and his fans.
 
 
The fans were also shown Virat Kohli's incredible Test career stats on the stadium's giant screen which received big roars from the soaked Bengaluru crowd as well.

"It is a very surprising retirement. We wanted him to have a farewell game. He should have had a farewell game. That unfortunately won't be happening now. He is the absolute GOAT of Test cricket, and this should feel like a Test match for him." A fan said about Kohli's retirement.
 
From the small displays to the big ones, all had just one name in white and blue and it was 'Virat 18' on the night. It would've been a different spectacle had the match been played and fans would've loved to see how their hero reacts to the heartfelt tribute as well.
 
This tribute not only highlighted Kohli's legacy but also demonstrated the unique bond between a sports icon and his supporters. Even in the face of adversity, the fans' commitment to honoring Kohli's contributions to Test cricket was evident, making the day memorable despite the weather's interference.
 
As the IPL 2025 season progresses, the fans' tribute stands as a testament to Kohli's enduring influence on the game and the deep connection he shares with his admirers.

First Published: May 18 2025 | 9:52 AM IST

