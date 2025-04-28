RR's Vaibhav Suryavanshi becomes youngest player to score IPL half-century

The inaugural champions, Rajasthan Royals, are chasing a mammoth total of 210 against the 2022 champions, Gujarat Titans, in match number 47 of IPL 2025 at Jaipur’s Sawai Mansingh Stadium. While RR’s season so far has been less than ideal, they have added some unique records under their name. A few days ago, they handed the debut cap to Bihar-based Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who became the youngest player to make his IPL debut at 14 years of age. Now, Vaibhav has added yet another record to his name by becoming the youngest player to score an IPL half-century at just 14 years and 32 days old. He broke the record of his teammate Riyan Parag, who scored his maiden IPL fifty when he was just 17 years and 175 days old.
Notably, Vaibhav made his debut after RR’s regular skipper, Sanju Samson, got injured. Samson is number three on the list (18 years 169 days). Vaibhav took just 17 balls to achieve this historic milestone.
Youngest player to score a half-century in IPL:
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|Age
|Opposition
|Ground
|Start Date
|1
|Vaibhav Suryavanshi
|Rajasthan Royals
|14y 23d
|v GT
|Jaipur
|28 Apr 2025
|2
|R Parag
|Rajasthan Royals
|17y 175d
|v DC
|Delhi
|4 May 2019
|3
|SV Samson
|Rajasthan Royals
|18y 169d
|v RCB
|Jaipur
|29 Apr 2013
|4
|PP Shaw
|Delhi Daredevils
|18y 169d
|v KKR
|Delhi
|27 Apr 2018
|5
|PP Shaw
|Delhi Daredevils
|18y 177d
|v SRH
|Hyderabad
|5 May 2018
|6
|RR Pant
|Delhi Daredevils
|18y 212d
|v Guj Lions
|Rajkot
|3 May 2016
|7
|Shubman Gill
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|18y 237d
|v CSK
|Eden Gardens
|3 May 2018
|8
|Ishan Kishan
|Gujarat Lions
|18y 299d
|v SRH
|Kanpur
|13 May 2017
|9
|SP Goswami
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|19y 1d
|v Daredevils
|Bengaluru
|19 May 2008
|10
|PP Shaw
|Delhi Capitals
|19y 141d
|v KKR
|Delhi
|30 Mar 2019