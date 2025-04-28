RR's Vaibhav Suryavanshi becomes youngest player to score IPL half-century

The inaugural champions,are chasing a mammoth total of 210 against the 2022 champions,, in match number 47 of IPL 2025 at Jaipur’s Sawai Mansingh Stadium. While RR’s season so far has been less than ideal, they have added some unique records under their name. A few days ago, they handed the debut cap to Bihar-based Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who became the youngest player to make his IPL debut at 14 years of age. Now, Vaibhav has added yet another record to his name by becoming the youngest player to score an IPL half-century at just 14 years and 32 days old. He broke the record of his teammate Riyan Parag, who scored his maiden IPL fifty when he was just 17 years and 175 days old.