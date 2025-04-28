Home / Cricket / IPL / News / RR's Vaibhav Suryavanshi becomes youngest player to score IPL half-century

RR's Vaibhav Suryavanshi becomes youngest player to score IPL half-century

Vaibhav debuted in IPL after RR's regular skipper, Sanju Samson, got injured. He is number three on the list

Vaibhav Suryavanshi
Vaibhav Suryavanshi (Picture: Sportzpics for BCCI)
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2025 | 10:10 PM IST
The inaugural champions, Rajasthan Royals, are chasing a mammoth total of 210 against the 2022 champions, Gujarat Titans, in match number 47 of IPL 2025 at Jaipur’s Sawai Mansingh Stadium. While RR’s season so far has been less than ideal, they have added some unique records under their name. A few days ago, they handed the debut cap to Bihar-based Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who became the youngest player to make his IPL debut at 14 years of age. Now, Vaibhav has added yet another record to his name by becoming the youngest player to score an IPL half-century at just 14 years and 32 days old. He broke the record of his teammate Riyan Parag, who scored his maiden IPL fifty when he was just 17 years and 175 days old. 
 
Notably, Vaibhav made his debut after RR’s regular skipper, Sanju Samson, got injured. Samson is number three on the list (18 years 169 days). Vaibhav took just 17 balls to achieve this historic milestone.
 
Youngest player to score a half-century in IPL:
 
Rank Player Team Age Opposition Ground Start Date
1 Vaibhav Suryavanshi Rajasthan Royals 14y 23d v GT Jaipur 28 Apr 2025
2 R Parag Rajasthan Royals 17y 175d v DC Delhi 4 May 2019
3 SV Samson Rajasthan Royals 18y 169d v RCB Jaipur 29 Apr 2013
4 PP Shaw Delhi Daredevils 18y 169d v KKR Delhi 27 Apr 2018
5 PP Shaw Delhi Daredevils 18y 177d v SRH Hyderabad 5 May 2018
6 RR Pant Delhi Daredevils 18y 212d v Guj Lions Rajkot 3 May 2016
7 Shubman Gill Kolkata Knight Riders 18y 237d v CSK Eden Gardens 3 May 2018
8 Ishan Kishan Gujarat Lions 18y 299d v SRH Kanpur 13 May 2017
9 SP Goswami Royal Challengers Bangalore 19y 1d v Daredevils Bengaluru 19 May 2008
10 PP Shaw Delhi Capitals 19y 141d v KKR Delhi 30 Mar 2019
 
First Published: Apr 28 2025 | 10:06 PM IST

