Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2025: England batter Harry Brook receives 2-year IPL ban for opting out

IPL 2025: England batter Harry Brook receives 2-year IPL ban for opting out

A BCCI official confirmed the ban, stating, "There was a rule in place, and it has been enforced. The ban applies to the 2025 and 2026 IPL seasons."

Harry Brook

Harry Brook

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 13 2025 | 9:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

England batter Harry Brook has been handed a two-season ban from the Indian Premier League (IPL) following his last-minute withdrawal from the 2025 edition.

Earlier this week, Brook informed his franchise, Delhi Capitals, that he would be unavailable for the second consecutive season and offered a sincere apology to both the team and its supporters.

A BCCI official confirmed the ban, stating, "There was a rule in place, and it has been enforced. The ban applies to the 2025 and 2026 IPL seasons." 

  What does the rules say?

 

According to IPL regulations, any foreign player who pulls out of the tournament after being selected in the auction, unless due to injury, is subject to a two-year ban. The rule was highlighted in a BCCI document shared with all franchises last year.

Brook, who had withdrawn from the 2024 IPL after the passing of his grandmother, decided to skip IPL 2025 to focus on his England career.

"I have made the difficult choice to withdraw from the upcoming IPL," Brook posted on social media earlier this week. "I offer my sincere apologies to the Delhi Capitals and their supporters."

He explained further, "This is a crucial time for England cricket, and I need to fully dedicate myself to preparing for the upcoming series. To do this, I need some time to recharge after what has been the busiest period of my career. I understand not everyone will agree with my decision, and I don’t expect them to, but I have to do what feels right for me. Representing my country remains my primary focus."

England will face India in a home Test series in June, followed by the much-anticipated Ashes series from November to January.

First Published: Mar 13 2025 | 9:26 PM IST

