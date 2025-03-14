Friday, March 14, 2025 | 11:37 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2025: Not KL Rahul, Delhi Capitals appoint Axar Patel as new captain

IPL 2025: Not KL Rahul, Delhi Capitals appoint Axar Patel as new captain

Despite limited IPL captaincy experience, he has led Gujarat in domestic cricket and served as India's T20I vice-captain earlier this year, showcasing his leadership credentials on multiple fronts.

Axar Patel

Axar Patel. Photo: Sportzpics for IPL

Swati Gandhi New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 14 2025 | 11:37 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi Capitals (DC) have turned the page to a new chapter in their Indian Premier League (IPL) journey, appointing Axar Patel as their captain for IPL 2025. The 31-year-old all-rounder replaces Rishabh Pant, who opted out of retention and was later snapped up for a record-breaking Rs 27 crore by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the mega auction. It was expected that Delhi Capitals management, GMR, for IPL 2025, would appoint KL Rahul as the new captain due his vast experience as he led Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the past. 
Axar, a DC mainstay since 2019, was retained for Rs 16.50 crore, making him the franchise’s most valued player heading into the season. Despite limited IPL captaincy experience, he has led Gujarat in domestic cricket and served as India’s T20I vice-captain earlier this year, showcasing his leadership credentials on multiple fronts. 
 
 
Axar’s Captaincy Journey: From Deputy to Leader
  For Axar, this appointment is more than just an honour—it is the culmination of years of growth. "It is my absolute honour to captain the Delhi Capitals," he said, acknowledging the faith placed in him by the franchise.

Also Read

Axar Patel and KL Rahul (L-R)

IPL 2025: Axar or Rahul, who will be the captain of Delhi Capitals?

Axar Patel

Axar Patel: From journeyman to India's Man Friday in white-ball formats

Axar Patel

Champions Trophy: Axar finds 'self-belief' in his journey as an all-rounder

Virat Kohli

Champions Trophy: Axar says he wanted Kohli to reach 100 run mark vs PAK

Rohit Sharma

IND vs BAN: Rohit denies Axar a hattrick, Netizens react to dropped catch

 
"I've grown as a cricketer and a human being during my time here at the Capitals, and I feel ready and confident to lead this side going forward."
 
While Pant's absence will be felt, Axar has been gradually stepping up in leadership roles. He captained DC for one match in IPL 2024, stepping in when Pant was banned for a slow over-rate. On the domestic circuit, he has led Gujarat in 16 T20 matches, proving his tactical acumen.
 
His IPL 2024 season numbers—235 runs at an average of nearly 30 and 11 wickets at an economy of 7.65—highlight his ability to contribute in both departments.
 
A Proven Performer with a Wealth of Experience 
Beyond his leadership qualities, Axar brings an impressive body of work in T20 cricket. With 274 matches under his belt, the left-arm spinner has amassed 3088 runs (including eight fifties) and scalped 239 wickets, including a hat-trick in 2016 while playing for Punjab in the IPL.
 
His all-round prowess was a key factor in India's recent T20 World Cup and Champions Trophy triumphs, cementing his status as a match-winner.
 
Axar Patel DC captain IPL 2025. Photo: Spprtzpics for IPL
Delhi Capitals’ Faith in Axar
  The decision to hand Axar the reins reflects the franchise’s belief in continuity and stability. DC chairman Kiran Kumar Grandhi called the appointment a "natural progression", crediting Axar’s contributions over the years. 
 
"He has been an integral part of the Capitals family since 2019 and embodies the values that this team is built on. From being our vice-captain for two seasons to now leading the team, he has always stepped up to the occasion for us."
 
Backing him further, co-owner Parth Jindal highlighted Axar’s deep-rooted connection with the franchise, having personally been involved in his recruitment in 2019.
 
"Having seen him as vice-captain for the last two years, it is safe to say that he is a much-loved character in the dressing room. I am sure he will motivate the players in the squad. His all-round prowess has been on full display, and I believe this is the start of something special for the Delhi Capitals."
 
A Squad Built for Success 
Axar’s confidence in the team’s balance and depth is clear.
 
"Our coaches and scouts have done a superb job at the mega auction, putting together a balanced and robust squad with tremendous potential. We have plenty of leaders in the group, which is very helpful for me, and I can't wait to join the team as we look forward to a very successful season."
 
With seasoned campaigners like KL Rahul, Faf du Plessis, and Mitchell Starc in the leadership group, DC have a mix of experience and young firepower.
 
A High-Stakes Opener Against Pant’s LSG
  Delhi Capitals will begin their IPL 2025 campaign with a blockbuster home clash in Visakhapatnam on March 24—against none other than Lucknow Super Giants, captained by Rishabh Pant.
 
It will be a battle of old and new leadership, a defining start to Axar Patel’s tenure at the helm. As DC embark on this new era, all eyes will be on their newly appointed leader to steer the franchise towards its maiden IPL title.

More From This Section

Venkatesh Iyer of Kolkata Knight Riders plays a shot during Vivo Indian Premier League between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders, at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi (Photo: PTI)

IPL 2025: KKR all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer dismisses price tag pressure

Harry Brook

IPL 2025: England batter Harry Brook receives 2-year IPL ban for opting out

Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians unveil 'PlayLikeMumbai' anthem with Hardik, Rohit and Jackie

Australia captain Mitchell Marsh with new jersey for ICC T20 World Cup 2024

IPL 2025: Aussie all-rounder Mitchell Marsh cleared to play for LSG

Deepak Chahar and Tilak Varma

IPL 2025: Tilak Varma, Deepak Chahar sweat it out in MI's training camp

Topics : KL Rahul Rishabh Pant Axar Patel IPL Delhi Capitals Indian Premier League

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 14 2025 | 11:12 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayHoli 2025 Stock Market HolidaySensex TodayLatest News LIVEUP Police Result OutSSC CGL Final Results 2024Starlink Debut in India Soon
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon