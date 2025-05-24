IPL 2025: GT vs CSK playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming

Match number 68 of IPL 2025 between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is set to take place on Sunday, May 25, at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium. Despite already booking their place in the IPL 2025 playoffs, GT’s loss in their last match against LSG has put them in a do-or-die situation in their final league game against CSK, as they need to win the match at any cost if they wish to finish in the top two.

Check PBKS vs DC LIVE SCORE UPDATES here On the other hand, CSK, who are already eliminated, will be looking to spoil GT’s party and secure a win in their final league stage match of the season, and also give their all-time great leader a befitting end to his captaincy reign in the yellow jersey.

IPL 2025: GT vs CSK Playing 11 (Probables)

Gujarat Titans Playing 11 (Probables): Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

Impact Players: Sai Sudharsan, Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Washington Sundar, Dasun Shanaka

Chennai Super Kings Playing 11 (Probables): Ayush Mhatre, Devon Conway, Urvil Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (wk/c), Anshul Kamboj, Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed

Matheesha Pathirana, Deepak Hooda, Vijay Shankar, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishna Ghosh

GT vs CSK Head-to-Head in Indian Premier League

Total matches played: 7

GT won: 4

CSK won: 3

No result: 0

Squads of Both Teams

GT Squad:

Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Kumar Kushagra (wk), Anuj Rawat (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Nishant Sidhu, Mahipal Lomror, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Arshad Khan, R Sai Kishore, Jayant Yadav, Karim Janat, B Sai Sudharsan, Dasun Shanaka, Shahrukh Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Manav Suthar, Gerald Coetzee, Gurnoor Singh Brar, Ishant Sharma, Kulwant Khejroliya, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan

CSK Squad:

MS Dhoni, Dewald Brevis, Devon Conway, Rahul Tripathi, Shaik Rasheed, Vansh Bedi, Andre Siddarth, Ayush Mhatre, Urvil Patel, Rachin Ravindra, Ravichandran Ashwin, Vijay Shankar, Sam Curran, Anshul Kamboj, Deepak Hooda, Jamie Overton, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Khaleel Ahmed, Noor Ahmad, Mukesh Choudhary, Nathan Ellis, Shreyas Gopal, Matheesha Pathirana

IPL 2025 Match on May 25: GT vs CSK Live Toss, Telecast, and Streaming Details

Which teams will clash on May 25 (Sunday) in IPL 2025?

Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings will clash in the IPL 2025 match on May 25 (Sunday).

What is the venue of the GT vs CSK IPL 2025 match?

Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium will host the IPL 2025 match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings.

When will the live toss for the GT vs CSK match take place?

The live toss for the GT vs CSK match will take place at 3:00 PM IST on May 25.

When will the GT vs CSK match on May 25 begin?

The GT vs CSK match will start at 3:30 PM IST on May 25.

Which TV channels will live telecast the GT vs CSK IPL 2025 match?

The match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network (Star Sports 1 HD/SD) with English commentary.

How to watch the live streaming of today’s GT vs CSK IPL 2025 match in India?

The live streaming of GT vs CSK will be available for free on the JioHotstar app and website.