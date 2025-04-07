IPL 2025: Check full list of Mumbai Indians' highest successful run chases

ALSO READ: MI vs RCB LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2025 Five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians suffered yet another below-par outing with the ball in IPL 2025. Playing match number 20 of the season against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Wankhede, they conceded 221 runs in 20 overs and will now need to chase down their highest-ever target in IPL history to avoid yet another loss this season. MI’s current best chase came against Chennai Super Kings back in 2021, when they chased down the 219-run target with four wickets to spare.

MI’s highest successful run chases in IPL history:

S.No Target Score Overs Run Rate Inns Match Outcome Opposition Ground Date 1 219 219/6 20 10.95 2 Won vs CSK Delhi 1-May-21 2 215 216/4 18.5 11.46 2 Won vs PBKS Mohali 3-May-23 3 213 214/4 19.3 10.97 2 Won vs RR Wankhede 30-Apr-23 4 201 201/2 18 11.16 2 Won vs SRH Wankhede 21-May-23 5 200 200/4 16.3 12.12 2 Won vs RCB Wankhede 9-May-23 6 199 199/2 15.3 12.83 2 Won vs Kings XI Indore 20-Apr-17 7 198 198/7 20 9.9 2 Won vs Kings XI Wankhede 10-Apr-19 8 197 199/3 15.3 12.83 2 Won vs RCB Wankhede 11-Apr-24 9 190 195/5 14.4 13.29 2 Won vs RR Wankhede 25-May-14 RCB batting blitz

Royal Challengers Bengaluru posted a formidable total of 221/5 against Mumbai Indians at Wankhede, thanks to power-packed fifties from Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar. Kohli, returning to form in style, smashed 67 off 42 balls with eight fours and two sixes, dominating early proceedings. Partnering with Devdutt Padikkal (37 off 22), he helped RCB notch up their highest powerplay score against MI — 72/1.

Padikkal’s explosive cameo ended in the ninth over, but not before he stitched a 91-run stand with Kohli. Jasprit Bumrah, in his comeback match, was economical with 0/29, but the rest of MI's bowling lacked control. Patidar continued the charge, blasting 64 off just 32 balls with five fours and four sixes, including a brutal assault on Hardik Pandya for 23 runs in the 17th over.

Jitesh Sharma added a quick 40 off 19 to propel RCB past 220. Kohli’s milestone of 13,000 T20 runs was a highlight, though he fell short of a century. The innings ended with MI under pressure, needing their highest chase in IPL history.