IPL 2025: RCB go top of the table with 12-run win against Mumbai Indians

It was a good day for the Mumbai Indians as they saw two of their biggest players, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah, return to the eleven against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Wankhede Stadium in IPL 2025. While Rohit returned after a one-match absence due to an injury, his compatriot Jasprit Bumrah made his return to competitive cricket after four months. Bangalore did get the win by a margin of 12 runs to go top of the table, though. MI will be hoping the return of their players will give them the momentum needed to propel them into the playoff spots in the end.

Patidar's 32-ball 64, paired with Jitesh Sharma's fiery 19-ball 40, helped RCB reach a challenging total of 221/5 in their 20 overs.

Bumrah couldn't get a wicket in the final over to mark his return, while Pandya and Boult took two scalps each on the night.

Hardik's valiant knock goes in vain

In reply, MI needed a masterclass to chase down their highest-ever total in IPL history to claim both points.

It was the return of Rohit Sharma that got the crowd going at the start of the second innings, as he showed some class in the initial overs. However, the Hitman had to walk back to the pavilion for just 17 off 9 deliveries, courtesy of a Yash Dayal delivery. It was Surya and Will Jacks who continued their pursuit with a 41-run stand for the home side.

With Jacks dismissed by Krunal Pandya, it was Tilak and Surya who had to steady the MI ship after losing three wickets within the first 10 overs.

They were aided by dropped catches later on. Krunal dropped the first one, blaming the floodlights, and the second was a nasty clash of bodies between Yash Dayal and wicketkeeper Jitesh Sharma.

Suryakumar also had to depart after a 28-run knock, with Yash Dayal claiming his second wicket of the night. Hardik Pandya showed some hard hitting in the middle overs, with a strike rate of 340 at one point.

However, it just wasn’t to be in the end as Tilak Verma’s fifty and Hardik’s 14-ball 42 knock went in vain, with RCB taking a 12-run win back home.

Krunal led the bowling line-up with a 4-fer on the night, while Yash and Hazlewood took two scalps each on the night to help their side secure the third win of the season.