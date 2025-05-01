IPL 2025: RR vs MI live streaming: Where to watch cricket match today?

Check RR vs MI IPL 2025 full scorecard here Rajasthan Royals are on the edge of elimination and must avoid defeat to keep their slim playoff chances alive, while Mumbai Indians have regained their form after a sluggish start to the season. RR skipper Riyan Parag won the toss and decided to bowl first against Mumbai in Jaipur Both skippers after the toss: Hardik Pandya: We would've bowled first as well. It has always been about how we can play good cricket. The conversation was always about how we can get better, we've spoken about the same and nothing changes. We want to be fearless and not let fear of failure kick in. Don't decide how much we need to put on, have a set marker but we need to analzye the wicket. Riyan Parag: We'll bowl first. We might see some dew later. Usually the wicket settles down a little later at night. Want to exploit that. We've kept it very simple regardless of winning or losing. Rahul sir has made it clear, we keep it simple whether we go high or low. Three games ago, the message was we take it one game at a time. If we play to our potential, we know how good we can be. Just want to give everyone the freedom to play their game. Couple of changes, Hasaranga has a niggle, Kumar Kartiykeya comes in, Sandy bhai has broken his finger so Madhwal comes in. Rajasthan Royals Playing 11: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag(c), Dhruv Jurel(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Fazalhaq Farooqi Mumbai Indians Playing 11: Ryan Rickelton(w), Rohit Sharma, Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah RR ended a five-match losing streak with a dominant victory over Gujarat Titans in Jaipur, staying in the hunt for a playoff spot. Despite a challenging target of 209 set by GT, with Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler both scoring half-centuries, Rajasthan's 14-year-old prodigy, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, was the star of the show with a remarkable century. His explosive innings, supported by Yashasvi Jaiswal, guided RR to an impressive chase. A revitalized Rajasthan Royals take on a resurgent Mumbai Indians in Match 50 of IPL 2025. The two teams meet for the first time this season, with contrasting fortunes so far.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians, who had struggled with only one win in their first five matches in IPL 2025, have now bounced back with a five-match winning streak. Contributions from Ryan Rickelton and Suryakumar Yadav, both scoring fifties, laid a solid foundation, with Naman Dhir and Corbin Bosch providing a strong finish, leading MI to a competitive total. In their previous match, LSG got off to a decent start, but the momentum shifted when Will Jacks dismissed both Nicholas Pooran and Rishabh Pant in a single over. The collapse followed, with Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah cleaning up the tail, while Bosch bowled an economical spell.

This game promises to be an exciting showdown between two teams in contrasting phases of their respective seasons.

IPL 2025: RR vs MI broadcast details Country IPL 2025 Broadcasters India, Bhutan Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada)) Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV Pakistan Yupp TV UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event USA, Canada Willow TV Bangladesh Gazi TV Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App) Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan) Malaysia, Brunei Astro South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife Hong Kong PCCW Singapore StarHub Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2) New Zealand Sky Sport NZ Papua New Guinea EMTV Arab World BeIN Sports Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet

How to watch RR vs MI in IPL 2025 online: Live streaming and telecast information

When will the match between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians take place in IPL 2025?

The RR vs MI match is scheduled for Thursday, May 1.

What is the venue for the Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians match in IPL 2025?

The match between RR and MI will take place at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur.

What time will the toss take place for the RR vs MI match in IPL 2025?

The toss for the match between RR and MI will be held at 7:00 PM IST.

When will the match start?

The RR vs MI match will begin at 7:30 PM IST on May 1.

Where to watch the live telecast in India?

The match between RR and MI will be telecast live on Star Sports Network.

Where to stream the RR vs MI match live in India?

The match between RR and MI will be streamed live on JioHotstar via the app and website.