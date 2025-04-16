Ponting terms PBKS' historic win vs KKR as 'season-defining' moment

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: DC vs RR pitch report, highest score, Delhi's Kotla stadium stats Punjab Kings’ head coach Ricky Ponting on Tuesday called his team’s stunning 16-run victory over Kolkata Knight Riders a potential “season-defining” moment after they defended a paltry total of 111—the lowest ever defended in the history of the Indian Premier League.

Bowled out for just 111, Punjab’s chances looked slim. But a spirited bowling performance, led by Yuzvendra Chahal’s 4-0-28-4 and Marco Jansen’s 3 for 17, helped them bowl out defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders for 95. The previous lowest total defended in the league was 116 by Chennai Super Kings against then Kings XI Punjab in 2009.

“Our batting was poor, the shot selection and execution was all poor,” Ponting told the broadcaster after the match. “But when I saw us take the field and we got the wickets early… what we have been lacking is a bit of belief with the ball and a bit of energy in the field—and that was there for everyone to see tonight.”

ALSO READ: Punjab to Bengaluru: Check full list of lowest team totals defended in IPL He continued, “If we had done this in a really close one, I would have been telling the guys that was actually a season-defining moment—and it might be now as well. To be able to dig deep and win a game like that… I reckon at the halfway mark there weren’t too many people around the world who thought we could have defended it, and we have. Credit to all the boys.”

Also Read

Ponting, a veteran of IPL coaching, added, “I have coached a lot of games in the IPL, and that might just be about the best win I ever had.”

He also revealed that Chahal, who played a decisive role, had undergone a fitness test before the match. “He actually had a fitness test before the game today with his shoulder injury. I grabbed him out of the warm-up and looked him in the eye and said, ‘Mate are you okay?’ He said ‘Coach I am 100 per cent right, let me out there.’ Yeah, what a spell of bowling.”

Punjab skipper Shreyas Iyer credited the bowlers for adapting to the pitch conditions. “There was variable bounce in the wicket… looking at the win of 16 runs, we got a decent total, to be honest. We asked the bowlers to keep this in mind and they executed it.”

PBKS vs KKR full scorecard - Lowest total defended in IPL history He added, “When we saw Yuzi come in and turn the ball, our hopes and expectations were higher. I wanted the field to be attacking and right in their face so that they make mistakes—and the tide turned towards us.”

On the other side, Kolkata skipper Ajinkya Rahane accepted responsibility for his side’s collapse. “Nothing to explain, we all saw what happened there. Pretty disappointed with the effort. I’ll take the blame—played the wrong shot, although it [the ball] was missing,” he said.

“We batted really badly as a batting unit, we take full responsibility. Bowlers did really well on this surface, restricting a strong Punjab batting lineup to 111,” Rahane said. “When I go upstairs, I need to keep myself calm and then think about what to say to the boys. Still have to be positive—half of the tournament is still remaining. We have to address this and move forward.”

“The biggest heist in TATA IPL”

Former India pacer Varun Aaron, speaking on JioHotstar’s Kuhl Fans Match Centre Live, called Punjab’s win “the biggest heist ever pulled off in the TATA IPL.”

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: DC vs RR Playing 11, impact subs, live toss time, streaming “What we saw today, I would say, is the eighth wonder of the world,” said Aaron. “It’s unbelievable what happened. You thought it was going to be an easy game, but I think the Punjab Kings side showed a lot of gumption in the way they played—especially with those wickets up front. Great catching. And then, Yuzvendra Chahal… there’s a reason why he’s the best bowler in the league.”

Aaron singled out Chahal’s dismissal of Rinku Singh. “That ball was 72 kilometres an hour—that’s how slow he bowled that. You need a lot of steel to come up with the goods when the team needs you.”

Former India wicketkeeper Saba Karim called the result a “moment of disbelief” and credited Punjab’s belief and execution. “There has to be a sense of disbelief in all the Kolkata Knight Riders players, including the dugout. None could ever believe that something like this could ever take place.”

He praised the combination of early breakthroughs, Chahal’s form, and sharp fielding. “Even the way Shreyas Iyer was standing at first slip—he anticipated and moved one side to pick that catch of Ramandeep Singh. For everybody to have that kind of belief is so good to watch.”

Karim was critical of Kolkata’s younger batters for failing to adapt to a low chase. “You’re only chasing 111. It’s not like you’re chasing 180 or 200. If you had only decided to play those four overs of Yuzvendra Chahal cautiously, you could have easily won this game.”

He also questioned Andre Russell’s role in the side. “This is not the first season that he has disappointed his side—and also himself. Even in other global franchise leagues, he has struggled for runs. I think he is part of this setup more because of his reputation.”