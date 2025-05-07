Wednesday, May 07, 2025 | 11:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2025: KKR vs CSK pitch report, highest score, Eden Gardens stats

IPL 2025: KKR vs CSK pitch report, highest score, Eden Gardens stats

Winning Score at Eden Gardens Stadium (in IPL 2025): 1st Inns score 200 or above: Mts - 3, Bat 1st Won - 3, Bat 2nd Won - 0, 1st Inns score less than 200: Mts - 2, Bat 1st Won - 1, Bat 2nd Won - 1

Eden Gardens

Eden Gardens

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : May 07 2025 | 11:07 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will aim to extend their winning run and end their home campaign on a high with a victory over the struggling Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL 2025 at Eden Gardens on Wednesday.
 
Under the inspirational leadership of Ajinkya Rahane, KKR has bounced back strongly from a tough phase, securing crucial wins against Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals, keeping their hopes alive in the playoff race. 
 
KKR’s confidence is bolstered by impressive performances, having posted two scores over 200. The explosive partnership of Andre Russell and Rinku Singh against Rajasthan Royals provided a significant boost. Rahane’s steady contribution and young Angkrish Raghuvanshi’s consistent form have been key. However, players like Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Venkatesh Iyer, and Ramandeep Singh will be looking for better performances.
 
 
The bowling unit, featuring dependable players like Varun Chakravarthy, Sunil Narine, Harshit Rana, and Vaibhav Arora, has been instrumental in KKR’s success.

Also Read

MS Dhoni, Dhoni, CSK

IPL 2025: MS Dhoni injured? CSK face injury scare ahead of clash vs KKR

MI vs GT Highlights

IPL 2025: Gujarat end MI's winning streak with 3-wicket win by DLS method

IPL 2025 key stats: Virat Kohli has 505 runs and Prasidh Krishna has 19 wickets

IPL 2025 points table: RCB, PBKS, KKR, LSG rankings; top batters, bowlers

IPL 2025 playoffs probability

IPL 2025 playoffs qualification scenarios of all seven teams in contention

Wankhede Stadium

IPL 2025, MI vs GT: Mumbai weather forecast, hourly rain forecast

 
On the other hand, CSK, currently on a four-match losing streak, will be determined to break the run and seek redemption with a much-needed win against KKR.
 
Eden Gardens Stadium, Kolkata: Pitch Report for KKR vs CSK, IPL 2025
 
The Eden Gardens pitch has generally been on the drier side this season, offering support to spinners, while fast bowlers have also found some assistance as the ball ages.
 
That said, there have been occasions when the surface favored the batsmen, especially with the shorter square boundaries being targeted. The pitch's behavior often depends on the presence of dew, as it can hinder bowlers from exploiting the conditions fully. 

VENUE – EDEN GARDENS, KOLKATA (IN IPL 2025)

    • Matches – 6, Bat 1st Won – 4, Bat 2nd Won – 1, N/R – 1

    • Avg 1st Inns score – 203/5

    • Lowest Total Defended (excl. shortened matches) – 198, Highest Target Chased – 175

    • 200+ Totals: 5 times in 5 matches | Sixes Per Match (excl No Result) - 18

    • Pace: Overs% - 55, Wkts – 37, Avg – 33.8, Eco – 10.6, SR – 19.1

      Spin: Overs% - 45, Wkts – 25, Avg – 33.6, Eco – 8.7, SR – 23

 
In the last match played here between KKR and Rajasthan Royals, the pitch offered good help for spinners, and both teams' slow bowlers were able to capitalize. For the upcoming KKR vs CSK clash, the pitch is likely to behave similarly, providing an advantage to the spinners, given the strong spin attacks both teams possess.
 
However, there is also the possibility that the curator may prepare a more batting-friendly wicket, which could favor KKR, especially considering the current form of their batting lineup. 
    • Winning Score at Eden Gardens Stadium, Kolkata (in IPL 2025) (excl. shortened matches)
        ◦ 1st Inns score 200 or above: Mts – 3, Bat 1st Won – 3, Bat 2nd Won – 0
        ◦ 1st Inns score less than 200: Mts – 2, Bat 1st Won – 1, Bat 2nd Won – 1
 
Recent Match at Eden Gardens Stadium
 
The most recent match at the Eden Gardens saw a last ball thriller which went in the favour of the hosts who beat Rajasthan Royals by 1 run on the night to survive in the race for playoffs.
 
Other Key Stats at Eden Gardens Stadium, Kolkata 
Eden Gardens key stats
Statistic Value Percentage
Matches Played 99 100.00%
Matches Won Batting First 42 (42.42%) 42.42%
Matches Won Batting Second 56 (56.57%) 56.57%
Matches Won Winning Toss 51 (51.52%) 51.52%
Matches Won Losing Toss 47 (47.47%) 47.47%
Matches with No Result 1 (1.01%) 1.01%
Highest Individual Innings 112* - R M Patidar (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) 25/05/2022 vs Lucknow Super Giants  
Best Bowling 5/19 - S P Narine (Kolkata Knight Riders) 15/04/2012 vs Punjab Kings  
Highest Team Innings 262/2 - Punjab Kings 26/04/2024 vs Kolkata Knight Riders  
Lowest Team Innings 49 - Royal Challengers Bengaluru 23/04/2017 vs Kolkata Knight Riders  
Highest Run Chase Achieved 262/2 - Punjab Kings 26/04/2024 vs Kolkata Knight Riders  
Average Runs per Wicket 28.07  
Average Runs per Over 8.54  
Average Score Batting First 165.16  
 

More From This Section

MI vs GT

IPL 2025: MI vs GT live streaming: Where to watch cricket match today?

KKR vs CSK

IPL 2025: KKR vs CSK playing 11, Kolkata playoff chances and live streaming

MI vs GT

IPL 2025: MI vs GT Playing 11, MI batters vs GT bowlers matchups

MI vs GT

IPL 2025: MI vs GT playing 11, impact sub, live toss time, streaming

MI vs GT

IPL 2025: MI vs GT head-to-head, Mumbai weather forecast, toss stats

Topics : Indian Premier League Kolkata Knight Riders Chennai Super Kings

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 07 2025 | 11:06 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to watchOperation Sindoor LIVEIndian Army Strikes in PakistanCivil Defence Mock Drills TodayWest Bengal 12th ResultBahawalpur Strikes Operation SindoorReason Behind Operation Sindoor Air StrikeIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon