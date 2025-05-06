Tuesday, May 06, 2025 | 07:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IPL 2025: MI vs GT live streaming: Where to watch cricket match today?

Check all the live telecast and live streaming details for the IPL 2025 match between MI and GT here.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : May 06 2025 | 7:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The 56th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 features a high-stakes encounter between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Gujarat Titans (GT) at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.  Tonight's clash promises to be an exciting battle as both franchises are firmly in contention for a spot in the playoffs. 
GT skipper Shubman Gill won the toss and elected to bowl first against MI  Both skippers after the toss:  Hardik Pandya: We don't mind batting. There's a lot of breeze. Will be fine to bowl second in such conditions as well. For us it's important to execute our plans. In IPL, anyone can come in and change a game. We need to stick to our plans and be ruthless for 20 overs. We need to maintain discipline, need to be humble and focussed. We are playing with the same team.  Shubman Gill: We will bowl first. I don't think the wicket will change much, got to have a total on the board and then chase it. It's all about delivering our best as a team. We have one change. Arshad comes back for Sundar. Rabada is back, but he will need a few games to get back in the groove. We are fortunate that we can use Kishore when needed. We have 6-7 bowling options.  Gujarat Titans Playing 11: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Arshad Khan, Gerald Coetzee, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna 

Mumbai Indians Playing 11: Ryan Rickelton(w), Rohit Sharma, Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

 
 
Mumbai Indians, riding high on a strong resurgence this season, will look to maintain their winning streak at home. On the other hand, Gujarat Titans have shown consistent form and continue to be a tough unit in high-pressure situations. As both teams battle for vital points to strengthen their chances of a top-four finish, fans are in for an exciting and closely fought contest between two of the tournament's most well-rounded squads.  MI's Trent Boult ahead of the clash; Always a learning curve, was always expecting to bowl at different times. The tournament has been exciting, the team has been travelling well, it is a huge game tonight at home and I'm looking forward to it. Maybe a bit more reverse (swing), less conventional, the wickets have been pretty solid, the guys have adopted plans, we've to be on our game tonight, it's a high scoring ground and reverse swing could come into play. The top-order has been doing a tremendous job for them (on Gujarat Titans), they've played some good cricket and have good bowlers. That's why they're high on the table, we'll have to play some good cricket to beat them. In T20 cricket, momentum plays a big role, we're not looking too far ahead, looking forward to a good game tonight and taking it one game at a time.   
 
  IPL 2025 MI vs GT broadcast details 
IPL 2025: MI vs GT broadcast details
Country IPL 2025 Broadcasters
India, Bhutan Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada))
Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV
Pakistan Yupp TV
UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
USA, Canada Willow TV
Bangladesh Gazi TV
Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App)
Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan)
Malaysia, Brunei Astro
South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport
MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife
Hong Kong PCCW
Singapore StarHub
Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)
New Zealand Sky Sport NZ
Papua New Guinea EMTV
Arab World BeIN Sports
Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet

How to watch MI vs GT in IPL 2025 online: Live streaming and telecast information
 
When will the match between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans take place in IPL 2025?
The MI vs GT match is scheduled for Saturday, 6 May 2025.
 
What is the venue for the Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans match in IPL 2025?
The match will take place at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.
 
What time will the toss take place for the MI vs GT match in IPL 2025?
The toss for the MI vs GT match in IPL 2025 will be held at 7:00 P.M. IST.
 
When will the MI vs GT match in IPL 2025 start?
The MI vs GT match in IPL 2025 will begin at 7:30 P.M. IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast in India?
The match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network.
 
Where to stream the MI vs GT match live in India?
You can live stream the match on JioHotstar via the app and website.

First Published: May 06 2025 | 6:16 PM IST

