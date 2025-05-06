IPL 2025: MI vs GT live streaming: Where to watch cricket match today?

The 56th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 features a high-stakes encounter between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Gujarat Titans (GT) at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Tonight's clash promises to be an exciting battle as both franchises are firmly in contention for a spot in the playoffs.
Mumbai Indians, riding high on a strong resurgence this season, will look to maintain their winning streak at home. On the other hand, Gujarat Titans have shown consistent form and continue to be a tough unit in high-pressure situations. As both teams battle for vital points to strengthen their chances of a top-four finish, fans are in for an exciting and closely fought contest between two of the tournament's most well-rounded squads. MI's Trent Boult ahead of the clash; Always a learning curve, was always expecting to bowl at different times. The tournament has been exciting, the team has been travelling well, it is a huge game tonight at home and I'm looking forward to it. Maybe a bit more reverse (swing), less conventional, the wickets have been pretty solid, the guys have adopted plans, we've to be on our game tonight, it's a high scoring ground and reverse swing could come into play. The top-order has been doing a tremendous job for them (on Gujarat Titans), they've played some good cricket and have good bowlers. That's why they're high on the table, we'll have to play some good cricket to beat them. In T20 cricket, momentum plays a big role, we're not looking too far ahead, looking forward to a good game tonight and taking it one game at a time.
IPL 2025 MI vs GT broadcast details
|IPL 2025: MI vs GT broadcast details
|Country
|IPL 2025 Broadcasters
|India, Bhutan
|Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada))
|Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives
|Star Sports, Yupp TV
|Pakistan
|Yupp TV
|UK & Ireland
|Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
|USA, Canada
|Willow TV
|Bangladesh
|Gazi TV
|Australia
|Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App)
|Afghanistan
|RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan)
|Malaysia, Brunei
|Astro
|South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories
|Supersport
|MENA / UAE
|CricLife1 is available on eLife
|Hong Kong
|PCCW
|Singapore
|StarHub
|Caribbean
|Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)
|New Zealand
|Sky Sport NZ
|Papua New Guinea
|EMTV
|Arab World
|BeIN Sports
|Maldives
|Yupp TV, Medianet
How to watch MI vs GT in IPL 2025 online: Live streaming and telecast information
When will the match between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans take place in IPL 2025?
The MI vs GT match is scheduled for Saturday, 6 May 2025.
What is the venue for the Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans match in IPL 2025?
The match will take place at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.
What time will the toss take place for the MI vs GT match in IPL 2025?
The toss for the MI vs GT match in IPL 2025 will be held at 7:00 P.M. IST.
When will the MI vs GT match in IPL 2025 start?
The MI vs GT match in IPL 2025 will begin at 7:30 P.M. IST.
Where to watch the live telecast in India?
The match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network.
Where to stream the MI vs GT match live in India?
You can live stream the match on JioHotstar via the app and website.